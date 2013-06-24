Home>Travel inspiration

Wandering Chef: Dani Garcia in Marbella, Spain

By Jen Murphy

Jun 24, 2013

Andalusian chef Dani García was born in Marbella, Spain, where he runs the two-Michelin star restaurant Calima. He’s now making a name for himself in the U.S. with Manzanilla, the modernist Spanish restaurant he opened earlier this year in New York City. Here, the chef shares his favorite restaurants from his coastal hometown.

El Ancla
“You’ll find the best fried fish and seafood in San Pedro de Alcantara here. The restaurant is right next to the beach and a large, saltwater pool. The views of the sea are amazing, and it’s always very quiet and calming.” Av de Carmen Sevilla, 34/(0)952-78-93-28, elanclarestaurante.com

Restaurante TaKumi
“TaKumi is the best Japanese restaurant in the Costa del Sol. The sushi and nigiri is amazingly fresh, and you can order custom shabu shabu. They also make delicious maki tempura.” 4 Calle Gregorio Marañón, 34/(0) 952-77-08-39

Finca Besaya 
“If you’re looking to stop for drinks at night, Finca Besaya is the best place to go. During the summer, it has a large terrace and you can sit outside and enjoy a summer night with a delicious cocktail.” Urbanizacion Rio Verde Alto, 34/(0) 952-86-13-82, fincabesaya.es

Chiringuito Pepe’s Bar
“Pepe’s Bar is in the center of Marbella, and you can sit right on the beach with your feet in the sand. It’s the best place to eat sardine espetos, sardines cooked on bamboo skewers over an open fire. This cooking technique is unique to the area.” Avenida del Mar, 34/(0) 952-82-24 75

Heladería La Valenciana
“This traditional ice cream spot is located right on the promenade of Marbella.” Calle Calerito, 34/(0) 952-24-42-69 

Photo courtesy of Manzanilla 







