Viva La Vivid: Five Reasons to Go to Guatemala

1. It’s a living, breathing kaleidoscope: The year I spent backpacking through South America, every­where I went people raved about Guatemala. But I ran out of money before I could get there. When I finally visited this year, I was struck by how vibrant everything was: the greens of the highlands, the ochres and reds of the buildings in the city of Antigua (pictured above), and the hues of the textiles, which change from village to village.

2. So much culture: In Santa María de Jesús, girls in full regalia passed by as everyone streamed toward a festival in the main square. And at the biggest market in the country, Chichicastenango, the labyrinth-like passageways were lined with stalls selling handicrafts and street food.

3. There’s epic, under-the-radar surfing: I wanted to hit the surf spots that are popping up on the Pacific Coast’s black sand beaches. In El Paredón, a tiny town with pigs and chickens everywhere, I stayed in a bungalow on the sand at the Paredón Surf House.