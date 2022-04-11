Home>Travel inspiration>Tips + News>Air Travel

Unruly Passengers Face Largest FAA Fines to Date

By Associated Press

Apr 11, 2022

share this article
flipboard
Photo by Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Disruptive passengers have been on the rise since the beginning of the pandemic.

Photo by Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

The FAA is seeking fines of $81,950 and $77,272 against two separate passengers, each involved in violent and unruly behavior last year.

share this article
flipboard

The Federal Aviation Administration said on April 8 that it it seeking the largest fines yet for passengers who disrupt flights after two incidents that occurred on airliners last summer.

The FAA said it proposed a civil penalty of $81,950 against a passenger who struck a flight attendant on the head, tried to open a cabin door and headbutted, spit at and tried to kick crew members and passengers even after she was placed in flexible handcuffs.

The incident happened on an American Airlines flight last July. The FAA said the passenger was arrested when the plane landed in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The FAA is seeking a $77,272 fine against a woman who tried to open a cabin door during a flight and bit another passenger repeatedly before she was restrained by the crew on a Delta Air Lines flight from Las Vegas to Atlanta last July.

Neither person was identified. They have 30 days to respond to the accusations.

The FAA said the fines are part of roughly $2 million in proposed penalties it has announced since January 1. Airlines have reported a high number of incidents since early 2021 (more than 1,000 this year alone). Most have involved passengers who refuse to wear face masks.

>>Next: Travelers Will Still Need a COVID Test to Enter the U.S. for Now

popular stories

  1. What It Means When You Have “SSSS” on Your Boarding Pass

    Tips + News

  2. Thousands of Spring Break Flights Were Canceled—What’s the Issue?

    Tips + News

  3. Why You May Need a Second Passport

    Tips + News

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

What It Means When You Have “SSSS” on Your Boarding Pass

What It Means When You Have “SSSS” on Your Boarding Pass

Air Travel

10 Frank Lloyd Wright Houses You Can Visit Across the U.S.

10 Frank Lloyd Wright Houses You Can Visit Across the U.S.

Art

The Helicopter Pilot Saving Lives in the Himalayas

The Helicopter Pilot Saving Lives in the Himalayas

Outdoor Adventure

23 Magical Tree House Airbnbs and Hotels Around the World

23 Magical Tree House Airbnbs and Hotels Around the World

Hotels