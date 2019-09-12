All About United Airlines’ New Flight Discount for Young Adults

By Katherine LaGrave
The United discount applies to flights in Canada, the United States, and Mexico.
The Chicago-based airline announced a new promotion for fliers earlier this week.
Good news for travelers age 18 to 22 looking to take more trips: On Tuesday, United Airlines announced that it would give young adults a 10 percent discount on flights booked by December 31, 2019, according to a release from the airline.
There’s some fine print, of course: Passengers must be MileagePlus members (and have their birthdays listed in their account) and must book their flight via the United app. Seats can’t be booked in any class but economy, unfortunately, and fliers can’t buy multiple tickets—they can only purchase them for themselves.
The promotion is primarily good for destinations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico for trips into 2020, though the airline has played coy and said there will be “varying discounts to other international destinations originating from the United States.” With the discount, fliers can take advantage of cheaper fares and head to Miami for sand and surf during the colder months, or lean into winter in Minneapolis, where locals design a temporary “city on ice” on frozen Lake Harriet and rely on sustenance from Scandinavian stalwart Ingebretsenʼs.
No MileagePlus account? No problem—it’s free to sign up, and all that’s required is name, date of birth, contact information, and gender. (As previously reported by Alex Verman for AFAR, in March, United became the first airline to provide gender neutral options in its booking process: Passengers can identify themselves as M (male), F (female), U (undisclosed), or X (unspecified), corresponding with what is on their passports or identification. Signing up for MileagePlus has another perk: In August, United made a major change to the program when it announced that miles accumulated with the airline would no longer expire.
