Need a New U.S. Passport? Speed Up the Process at These Local Passport Fairs

Demand for U.S. passports is higher than it has ever been as Americans return to international travel with a fervor. Unfortunately, with that increase in demand has come an increase in passport processing times—earlier this year, the U.S. State Department announced that the standard processing period is now 10 to 13 weeks, up from the 8 to 11 weeks it had been since early February, and the 6 to 9 weeks it had been prior to that. The processing time for expedited passports has also increased and is now 7 to 9 weeks (it had been 3 to 5 weeks as recently as January). And that doesn’t include the mailing time, which can add several weeks to the timeline.

But now there’s a way to at least reduce some of the mailing part of that equation by submitting your application in person. This summer, the U.S. State Department is hosting a series of Passport Acceptance Fairs, where first-time passport applicants and children can apply for a new passport.

“Passport acceptance facilities such as post offices, libraries, and local government offices are hosting special passport acceptance fairs across the United States to help you and your family apply for your passport,” the State Department announced last week.

Most of the venues are for those seeking their first passport, including children, and will be processed based on a standard or expedited processing timeline. Those who need a passport for urgent travel—travel scheduled to take place within 9 weeks—should make an appointment at a passport agency. And those travelers looking to renew their passport can do so by mail.

“We are on track to set the record for the highest demand year ever, far surpassing volumes seen during previous surges in demand in 2007 and 2017,” the State Department said in a March release about the passport processing delays, noting that during certain weeks, the agency receives upwards of 500,000 applications.

Given the surge, first-time applicants and families looking to get new passports for children might be wise to jump the line a bit at one of these in-person passport acceptance events. Just be sure to bring all the proper documentation needed and note that for some locations, an advance appointment is required.

Here is the full list of upcoming Passport Acceptance Fairs (as of press time).

2023 U.S. Passport Fairs

According to the State Department, additional events will be added to the lineup. And for those travelers who don’t have a fair taking place near them, there are numerous passport acceptance facilities throughout the country where they can submit their application.