Greece Announces New Rules for Travelers

On December 16, Greece announced new rules for foreign travelers hoping to enter the country, making it one of the latest destinations to introduce stricter entry requirements amid growing concerns about the Omicron variant.

As of December 19, all travelers entering Greece—vaccinated and unvaccinated—will be “required to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours or a laboratory rapid antigen test taken within 24 hours of arrival to Greece,” per an announcement by the Greek Health Ministry. According to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Greece, the requirement applies to all travelers age five or above, “regardless of vaccination or COVID-19 recovery status or method of entry to Greece.”

The move is an amendment to a rule that Greece announced earlier in the week, which would require a PCR test no more than 48 hours old.

Previously, Greece required travelers to show either proof of vaccination, proof of recovery, or a negative COVID test. On the ground in the country, proof of vaccination or proof of recovery from COVID-19 is required for access to most businesses; as of November 21, 2021, unvaccinated adults cannot access “eating areas, entertainment facilities (cinemas, theaters), museums, exhibition centers, fitness centers and sports venues,” per the embassy.

Travelers returning to the United States will face tighter restrictions, as well: Since December 6, all international arrivals—vaccinated or not—must get a COVID-19 viral test no more than one calendar day prior to their flight to the U.S.

