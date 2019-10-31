Wondering Why It’s Taking So Long to Get Your Global Entry? We Have Some Answers.

“Any Global Entry experts in the house? I applied like two-and-a-half months ago and still haven’t heard anything,” an AFAR staffer posted this week on one of our company Slack channels. “I applied months ago, too!” another staffer chimed in.

A sample size of two may not be large, but it got us wondering whether there was indeed a backlog for processing Global Entry applications. So we asked U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), which oversees the get-through-customs-quicker program, and as it turns out, the agency is indeed experiencing delays.

“U.S. Customs and Border Protection Trusted Traveler Programs are experiencing an historic increase of new applications and renewals,” a CBP spokesperson said in a statement sent to AFAR. “These record numbers combined with the partial government shutdown and the additional deployment of CBP personnel in response to the ongoing humanitarian and security crisis on our southern border created a considerable backlog.”

If you recall, the federal government shut down for 35 days from December 22, 2018, until January 25, 2019, making it the longest shutdown in U.S. history. And according to CBP, the agency is still feeling the ramifications of that, in addition to high numbers of applications for its Trusted Traveler Programs, which also include TSA PreCheck.

The spokesperson said that CBP is currently processing between 100,000 to 200,000 applications and renewals each month.