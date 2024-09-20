Want the Ultimate Travel Experience? Consider Traveling by Sea

Traveling to the world’s remote corners is not only possible but increasingly appealing, thanks to cruise line Ponant. From setting out in the far north on an Arctic cruise aboard Ponant’s Le Commandant Charcot to journeying to the Seychelles, Ponant trademarks include epic outdoor adventures across all seven continents, top-notch culinary offerings, and educational, intimate experiences—all in incomparable style. The cruise line’s small ships offer sustainability, the human scale of a private yacht, and the ability to access ports that larger ships can’t

Ponant focuses on delivering cultural experiences to discerning travelers who want to discover a place’s authentic nature. This is as true for couples on their honeymoon as it is for multigenerational families and those traveling alone. To wit, around a quarter of Ponant’s cruises have a free single supplement.

Designed with guest satisfaction in mind, Ponant’s modern fleet of 13 ships defines the experience travelers can expect, entirely distinct from most cruise lines’ large vessels and mainstream trips. Bespoke onboard services, expert-led voyages, and off-the-beaten-path stopovers are hallmarks of Ponant journeys—and the only way you’ll ever want to experience the vast world at sea again.

Hospitality on the high seas

On Le Commandant Charcot, a 245-passenger vessel named after a famed French polar explorer, roughly 210 crew members travel with you to the Arctic. This ratio and a focus on attention to detail, like on all Ponant cruises, means impeccable service. Delivered by a team eager to leave an impression, Ponant hospitality ensures your experience in this otherworldly destination is one you’ll never forget.

See whales while cruising through the Arctic. Courtesy of Ponant

On an Arctic cruise—what the purpose-built Le Commandant Charcot was designed to do—the environment is far less forgiving than a cruise through the tropics, and some of the excursions encourage breaking out of your comfort zone. Fortunately, Ponant crew members will be there every step of the way, whether making sure you have the gear you need to explore (such as water-resistant parka and boots provided for certain activities) or helping you spot polar bears and walruses going about their day when you explore the Arctic by Zodiac.

Yacht-like ships help Ponant passengers see hidden corners of the world. Courtesy of Ponant

A cruise through the French Polynesia, the Caribbean, or the Mediterranean may include private swimming or snorkeling in secluded coves. Ponant’s vessels venture from the Iberian shores to Greek coastlines, where every view is better than the next. Water activities to suit every type of traveler are on offer—though many passengers take advantage of the ship’s sunbathing areas for meditative relaxation in some of the most beautiful parts of the world.

In the Seychelles, gather coral samples to help monitor reef health with the help of a skilled crew as part of the Ponant Foundation’s work. Cruising through the Seychelles archipelago’s 1,000 miles, you’ll see colonies of seabirds prancing about and nesting and coral reefs full of fish. Did you know that this destination has 115 islands, some of which have no traces of human activity? Think tropical forests, white-sand beaches, gin-clear turquoise waters, and giant tortoises. It’s paradise on and off the ship in this region.

A greener way to cruise—and relax

Ponant’s small ships put sustainability at the forefront. Eco-friendly design is a key component of Le Bougainville, named after French admiral and explorer Louis Antoine de Bougainville. The latest technology, strict landing protocols, and studies on the ships’ environmental impacts are all part of Ponant’s mission to cruise responsibly and protect the land and water it visits.

An afternoon at the spa is an essential part of a Ponant cruise. Courtesy of Ponant

This commitment to reducing its carbon footprint means you can unwind even more easily when traveling with Ponant. All Ponant ships feature spas, where you can book a massage or other treatment for relaxation and rejuvenation. Those aboard Le Commandant Charcot can look forward to Nuan Wellness Lounge, a spa featuring a sauna and snow cabin. After an afternoon of self-care, it’s time to get ready for dinner, an affair to remember every night with Ponant.

Culinary excellence at its heart

Ponant cuisine is truly exceptional, with fresh-baked organic bread available at all meals and fine dining come dinnertime. Dedicated to embracing the French lifestyle wherever its vessels venture, the luxury cruise leader tapped award-winning chef Alain Ducasse, working with his catering arm Ducasse Conseil to serve dishes of the highest quality and all carefully curated. Think lobster cooked in truffle with celery remoulade followed by chocolate praline “sails” for dessert. The onboard restaurants source ingredients directly from the places visited, embracing local purveyors wherever possible, another part of its sustainability efforts.

It all goes back to the cruise line’s commitment to showing you the world so you can better understand and protect it. This laudable goal is entirely possible when you embark on a grand sea journey with Ponant.