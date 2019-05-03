Tour Guides Will Soon Be Restricted at Two Popular NYC Sites

Since it was first gifted to the United States by France in 1886, the Statue of Liberty has served as a universal symbol of freedom and democracy, a welcoming emblem to newcomers from around the world. The monument, along with its sister site Ellis Island, continues to receive huge groups of “huddled masses” to this day, with an estimated 4.5 million annual visitors to the two landmarks combined.

However, on May 16—the same day that the long-awaited Statue of Liberty Museum is unveiled on Liberty Island—commercial guided tours will be banned at some of the site’s most popular areas, including the famed observation deck on the statue’s pedestal, the National Museum of Immigration at Ellis Island, and the new Statue of Liberty Museum itself.

According to the National Park Service (NPS), which runs both sites, the large crowds of visitors who arrive on commercial tours daily cause a variety of problems, the most prominent being the obstruction of pedestrian traffic flow. NPS spokesperson Jerry Willis told the New York Times that the ban on commercial tour guides in various areas of both sites stems from a need to combat “mounting overcrowding and conflicts with National Park Service programming and operations in the interior spaces on both islands.” These issues, he continued, have “severely degraded the visitor experience in the park.’’