Airfare Predicted to Be Under $300 to These Top Trending Destinations in 2020

Dec 18, 2019
Flights to Paris are predicted to fall under $250 between April and July next year.
Plus, the months you’ll be able to find those flight deals
Don’t know where to go in 2020 just yet? To find the destinations that are going to be more popular than ever in 2020, the flight deal subscription service Dollar Flight Club dug into its data from the past five years and crunched the numbers from more than 1 billion flight segments. Confirming a trend we’ve noticed on Instagram, the Indonesian island of Bali topped the list, followed by Paris, Mykonos, Tokyo, and Rome. But we’re more interested in which of these places offer the best flight deals.
Thankfully for U.S. fliers, Dollar Flight Club also predicted when—and where—it would be cheapest to fly internationally within that list of top 20 trending destinations.
The good news? The best flight deals are all under $300—and roughly 60 percent of those fares will be in regular economy, so you won’t get stuck with paying the extra fees you often have to tack on to basic economy prices. The even better news? Dollar Flight Club also shared its predictions for exactly when those fares will drop to their lowest. Surprisingly, most dates are between late spring and early fall when weather is at its absolute best in most of these cities.
So what are you waiting for? Time to start planning your travels to these five cities that have the best airfare deals in 2020.
Most affordable date range for travel: May–August 2020
Most affordable date range for travel: March–May 2020
Most affordable date range for travel: April–July 2020
Most affordable date range for travel: July–October 2020
Most affordable date range for travel: May–August 2020
Curious to know which other destinations made Dollar Flight Club’s top 20 trending destination list for 2020? Here’s the full list:
