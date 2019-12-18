Airfare Predicted to Be Under $300 to These Top Trending Destinations in 2020

Don’t know where to go in 2020 just yet? To find the destinations that are going to be more popular than ever in 2020, the flight deal subscription service Dollar Flight Club dug into its data from the past five years and crunched the numbers from more than 1 billion flight segments. Confirming a trend we’ve noticed on Instagram, the Indonesian island of Bali topped the list, followed by Paris, Mykonos, Tokyo, and Rome. But we’re more interested in which of these places offer the best flight deals.

Thankfully for U.S. fliers, Dollar Flight Club also predicted when—and where—it would be cheapest to fly internationally within that list of top 20 trending destinations.

The good news? The best flight deals are all under $300—and roughly 60 percent of those fares will be in regular economy, so you won’t get stuck with paying the extra fees you often have to tack on to basic economy prices. The even better news? Dollar Flight Club also shared its predictions for exactly when those fares will drop to their lowest. Surprisingly, most dates are between late spring and early fall when weather is at its absolute best in most of these cities.

So what are you waiting for? Time to start planning your travels to these five cities that have the best airfare deals in 2020.

5. Copenhagen, Denmark: $291 round-trip

Most affordable date range for travel: May–August 2020

Photo by Shutterstock In the summer, Copenhagen days are long. Take advantage of all that sun and rent a bike to explore the Danish capital.

4. Bogota, Colombia: $245 round-trip

Most affordable date range for travel: March–May 2020

Photo by Shutterstock The average high in Bogota is always in the upper 60s, making this an ideal destination for anyone who doesn’t like it too hot or too cold.

3. Paris, France: $234 round-trip

Most affordable date range for travel: April–July 2020

Photo by Shutterstock Early summer in Paris is a delight. Schedule in as many picnics as possible at parks like the Place des Vosges.

2. Rome, Italy: $229 round-trip

Most affordable date range for travel: July–October 2020

Photo by Shutterstock Time your trip to Rome for early fall, when the crowds thin out and weather is still mild.

1. Vancouver, Canada: $197 round-trip

Most affordable date range for travel: May–August 2020

Photo by Shutterstock Vancouver is at its prime in the summer—go hiking, kayaking, or simply enjoy the views in the city.

Curious to know which other destinations made Dollar Flight Club’s top 20 trending destination list for 2020? Here’s the full list:

Bali, Indonesia Paris, France Mykonos, Greece Tokyo, Japan Rome, Italy Melbourne, Australia Marrakech, Morocco Dubrovnik, Croatia Barcelona, Spain Copenhagen, Denmark Dubai, UAE Buenos Aires, Argentina Ljubljana, Slovenia Bogota, Colombia Vancouver, Canada Male, Maldives Cape Town, South Africa Podgorica, Montenegro Helsinki, Finland Santiago, Chile

