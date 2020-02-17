A Concierge’s Guide to Tokyo

Before working in the hotel industry, Masumi Tajima worked at a bank as a secretary many years ago, making travel reservations for her boss. Planes, trains, and automobiles. It’s a far cry from where she is now, as director of Concierge Services at the Mandarin Oriental, Tokyo, but the fundamentals of what she was doing are the same: finding the best and booking it. Only now, she’s got a different boss every day, week, hour—the customer.

In a city like Tokyo, staying on top of what’s new is no small thing. Tajima, a member and past president of Les Clefs d’Or, the concierge association, says it helps to have a strong network; monthly, member concierges from around the city meet to exchange information. Tajima herself is also, in some ways, a student. “I’m really curious—always, about many things,” she says. “Not only in a hotel environment. I love to know everything.”

It’s this curiosity that’s helped set her apart as one of the city’s top concierges. With this in mind, we sat down with Tajima over tea at the hotel’s 38th-floor Oriental Lounge to pick her brain about some of the city’s best offerings, even though, as she put it, we could talk for hours and still not scratch the surface of the city. “We can’t see, stay, or say enough,” she says. “Even if we stay a month or two months in Tokyo, you always need more time.”

On where to pick up the best souvenirs

“The commercial quarter of Nihonbashi has many antenna shops, or stores that are dedicated to products from other prefectures around the country. There are also shops for lacquerware and Edo kiriko, a type of cut glass, like Edokiriko no Mise Hanashyo. For Japanese washi paper, travelers can visit Ozu Washi, a shop and factory that offers paper-making demonstrations and workshops. Ginza also has really, really nice chopsticks shop called Natsuno. They do name engravings and will add messages on the chopsticks.”

On the lesser-known spots Tokyo to see cherry blossoms

“Knowing the timing of cherry blossoms in Tokyo is important, so it depends—we’ll try to explain north spots or south spots, based on the weather. But I personally recommend Chidorigafuchi [the northwest moat of the Imperial Palace]. It’s not a big area, but there’s the Imperial Palace and the lighting is beautiful, as is the walking. There are boats, and it’s really nice. I also love Nihonbashi with its narrow streets, and walking Naka Dori, which is one of the best shopping streets in the city.”

Photo by Shutterstock Tickets for sumo matches, which are only held a few times a year in Tokyo, can be hard to come by, so it’s best to plan ahead.

On the sumo lowdown