10 Luxury Resorts in the U.S. the Whole Family Will Love

Travel has the unparalleled power to make memories and bring families closer together. Whether your idea of the ultimate vacation is hiking along the California coast or relaxing by a pool in Florida, these resorts encourage guests of all ages to connect more deeply with their loved ones starting right at check-in. At properties including The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay and JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes, you can look forward to curated activities and thoughtful amenities, including waterparks, guided bike rides, and scavenger hunts.

Enjoy family-friendly eco-adventures at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel, take a pizza-making class with the executive chef at JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort, and hire a photography concierge at The Ritz-Carlton, Key Biscayne to capture your unforgettable vacation on film. Throughout it all, signature programs like Ritz Kids and St. Regis Family Traditions ensure that even the youngest guests leave feeling inspired and well cared for with rituals such as child-sized robes, personalized keepsakes, and kid-sized afternoon teas. Here, discover 10 resorts across the U.S. that the whole family will love.

Have a quintessential Northern California adventure at The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay

Perched on a scenic bluff, The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay, a Forbes Five-Star Resort, acts as the ideal home base for outdoor lovers of all ages looking to hike or go horseback riding along this wild stretch of Northern California coastline. Set off on a Signature Drive along some of the country’s most stunning vistas, stopping at fruit stands, vineyards, pumpkin farms, redwood groves, and wind-swept beaches. Try your hand at surfing, tennis, or golfing on two championship courses. In the evening, share stories about your fun-filled day while roasting s’mores at one of the cozy fire pits overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Dive into family fun at JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes

Part of a recent multi-million-dollar renovation, JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes caters to families with a new, world-class water park, a poolside restaurant from award-winning chef John Tesar, and the introduction of executive family suites. Boasting upwards of 500 acres, the resort offers plenty to do in its own backyard, including sunrise safari expeditions, fishing excursions, mountain biking, kayaking, falconry lessons, a luxury spa, and a challenging 18-hole golf course designed by PGA legend Greg Norman.

Create new family traditions at The St. Regis Deer Valley

The St. Regis Deer Valley Courtesy of The St. Regis

Nestled away in Park City’s Wasatch Mountains, The St. Regis Deer Valley invites families year-round to travel back to a nostalgic era that celebrates the value of playing and being together. Embark on a snowmobile ride or brave the bobsled run at the Utah Olympic Park, where speeds can reach an exhilarating 70 mph. Bond during guided mountain hikes and lawn games like Spikeball, badminton, cornhole, giant Jenga, and croquet. During the winter season, the resort provides convenient ski-in/ski-out access with a private ski valet.

Immerse yourself in the natural beauty of Southern California at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel

Surrounded by panoramic views of the Pacific and sprawling shoreline, The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel is a coastal haven for those looking to connect with nature. The comprehensive Eco-Adventure Center affords adults, kids, and families the opportunity to explore deeper in this magnificent region through whale-watching excursions, surf lessons on some of the best waves in the country, oceanfront golf, e-bike tours, and beach yoga. The resort’s Ritz Kids program also offers nature hikes, animal yoga, arts and crafts, squid dissection, and more.

Give yourself the five-star treatment at The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

The recipient of Forbes Five-Star and AAA Five-Diamond accolades and one of the most distinguished addresses in South Florida, The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort is a favorite destination for adults and kids alike. Spend quality time on the hotel’s white-sand beach and in the resort pool and spacious guest rooms and suites with direct ocean views from expansive private balconies—the perfect spot for an impromptu movie night, complete with popcorn and

snacks. Savor rich milkshakes and desserts at La Gourmandise during Children’s Afternoon Tea and allow yourself some quiet time at the 14,000-square-foot spa.

Experience the ultimate beach day at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton

Bask in the Florida sun at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota’s own private beach club located three miles away on Lido Key. There you’ll find everything you need for a family beach day, including a restaurant, tiki bar, pool, private cabanas, beach activities, and locker facilities. Later, stop by The Club Lounge to plan your next adventure, play classic family-friendly games, and enjoy treats like freshly baked Key Lime and Snickerdoodle cookies. On select days, the Lounge also features a “Create Your Own Pizza” station.

Escape to a stylish desert retreat at JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa

The JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa stretches across more than 300 acres in the Sonoran Desert. The newly revitalized and AAA 4-Diamond certified property has earned a reputation for its spectacular spa, two 18-hole golf courses designed by Arnold Palmer and Nick Faldo, and celebrity chef Angelo Sosa’s restaurant, Tia Carmen. And there’s plenty more here for the whole family. Challenge each other to a play-off at the arcade, try your hand at pickleball, or make a splash at the all-new AquaRidge WaterPark, complete with a lazy river and three water slides. Additional fun packs the resort’s daily activities calendar, including balloon fights, scavenger hunts, bocce ball, and yoga.

Discover oceanfront luxury at The Ritz-Carlton, Naples

Newly reopened after an extensive transformation, The Ritz-Carlton, Naples welcomes guests back with picturesque ocean views, dedicated poolside butlers, and expansive suites on Florida’s Gulf Coast. Spend an afternoon in heated saltwater pools, including a free-form resort pool and interactive children’s splash pool, or on the beach in a private cabana featuring a host of amenities, such as a cabana butler, lounge chairs, beverage service, a stylish cooler stocked with non-alcoholic beverages, snack basket, and fresh fruit. Guests can also enjoy parasailing, kayaking, and paddle boarding. Stay on the Club Level for additional perks, such as a library stocked with over 1,500 books for beachside reading, games, and an epic candy collection.

Feel the enchantment at JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort

JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort Courtesy of JW Marriott

A short walk from Disneyland, JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort puts you at the doorstep of the country’s most beloved theme park. On-property, explore a first-of-its-kind, augmented reality sculpture garden where guests can play with digital caterpillars and butterflies. Watch fireworks from the rooftop bars and choose from curated amenities and experiences like a private pizza-making party with the executive chef, face-painting lessons, festive décor, sweets for celebratory occasions, and a Baby Butler Kit packed with essentials for guests traveling with a baby or toddler.

Live your private-island fantasy at The Ritz-Carlton, Key Biscayne

Located on a five-mile-long barrier island yet easily accessible from the Miami airport, The Ritz-Carlton, Key Biscayne is a haven of pristine, lagoon-style beaches, gin-clear waters, and South Florida charm. Book a luxe massage at The Ritz-Carlton Spa—Teen Pampering treatments are available for older kids, too. Charter an evening cruise of Key Biscayne, complete with wine, beer, sodas, and snacks. Spend the afternoon improving your tennis moves with USPTA-certified pros during clinics and lessons for all ages. Families can even hire a complimentary photography concierge to capture their unforgettable tropical vacation on film.