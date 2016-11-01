This Year, Los Angeles Is Getting Snow

Ski bums and snow bunnies in Southern California are a patient bunch. For 10 months out of every year, they wait out the temperate weather. Then, when winter comes around, they run for the hills of Mammoth, Northstar, Park City, and beyond to make snow angels and get their shred on.

This year, however, Los Angeles’ snowhounds can frolic in a winter wonderland a little closer to home. That’s right—this year Angelinos get a snow park. In town. For far less than a lift ticket.

The park, Snow Day LA, opens later this month on nine acres near The Old Lodge at Monticillo de Leo Politi Park (also known as Elysian Park) behind Dodger Stadium. Open on select dates through the end of the year, the park will feature seven snow tubing lanes (one of which is just for kids), a singing snowman light show, and ample opportunities for selfies. And booze.

The catch? The snow isn’t actually snow at all.

According to an article in Los Angeles magazine, the majority of the “snow” is the same material that popular retail and entertainment complex, The Grove, sprinkles down on guests during the holidays—the stuff that looks, feels, and plays like snow, but that disappears as soon as it hits the concrete. The inner-tube areas will feature a different type of “snow,” a synthetic material called PowderPak that is essentially carpet with shaved ice at the top and bottom of each run.