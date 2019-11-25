This Private-Jet Journey Comes with a Special AFAR Touch

Immerse yourself in four emerging destinations on this exclusive 13-day Journeys from London with AFAR and TCS World Travel.

After a celebratory first evening in London, you head to your awaiting flight. There’s no check-in, no long lines, and just over two dozen spacious seats on board. You stretch out, order up your favorite drink, and chat with one of AFAR’s cofounders as you’re whisked off to the Faroe Islands—nonstop. Traveling by private jet is an exceptionally luxurious—and logistically easy—way to fly. Now, 28 lucky people will get the first-ever opportunity to experience private-jet travel the AFAR way. Together with TCS World Travel, AFAR is offering an all-inclusive journey to four fascinating emerging destinations—the Faroe Islands, Beirut, Tbilisi, and Puglia—complete with the insider access and opportunities to meet locals that you’d expect from AFAR. For 13 magical days in the fall of 2021, your chariot will be a custom-designed Airbus A318 from TCS World Travel; your hosts will be AFAR cofounders Greg Sullivan and Joe Diaz; and your reward will be experiencing what traveling deeper is all about. Plus, you’ll be doing it while flying privately, which means fewer hassles and more time immersed in the destinations. You’ll fly out of private terminals when possible (escorted through security!), and on board you’ll find 28 flatbed seats, a highly trained staff who quickly learn your preferences, and delicious in-flight meals. When you land, a team will be waiting to grab your bags and whisk you from the tarmac to your next world-class hotel. And everything is included: flights, hotels, meals, tours, tips … everything.

You’ll begin this journey in London on September 20, 2021, where you’ll meet your fellow travelers, expedition staff, and Joe and Greg for a celebratory dinner. After a restful night at the one-of-a-kind Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, you’ll be off. Here’s where you’ll spend the unforgettable next 12 days. Photo by Marc Zimmer Faroe Islands The 18 isolated islands in the North Sea between Iceland and Norway offer up some of the world’s most untouched natural treasures. Take in the scene from your perch overlooking town and sea at the Hotel Føroyar, then set out by boat from the town of Vestmanna to witness the area’s stunning cliffs and grottos up close. And while you might not expect a two-Michelin-star restaurant out on these remote islands, that’s just what you’ll find—and enjoy—when you dine at KOKS. Your behind-the-scenes access will let you chat with owner Johannes Jensen and hear the stories of the locals who provide the kitchen its bounty. Then go fishing, hiking, horseback riding, or knitting with locals before enjoying an intimate dinner and heimablídni (home hospitality) with a Faroe family. Learn more now. Photo by Ramy Kabalan Beirut, Lebanon

Combining complex history with an enchanting joie de vivre, Beirut is a unique beacon on the Mediterranean. After your restful, hassle-free flight directly here, you’ll check in to the Four Seasons Hotel Beirut. Take advantage of the view and survey the city-to-sea landscape before touring the city’s distinct neighborhoods with local experts, unlocking the secrets of its history as well as recent political-socio-economic developments. Go on a cycling or architectural tour, revel in can’t-miss sites like the Souk el Tayeb and the temples of Baalbek, and put another of your senses to work on a delicious tasting tour of the city. Learn more now. Photo courtesy of TCS World Travel Tbilisi, Georgia The combination of a millennia-old wine culture and creative local cuisine is just one example of how this former Soviet area marries old-world charm with future-driven innovation. Make your home at the design-forward Stamba Hotel and dive into the country’s 8,000-year-old winemaking tradition in the charming village of Sighnaghi, where you’ll meet pioneering wine entrepreneurs and learn about the qvevri (clay pot) method of fermentation. Or opt to explore the city’s burgeoning fashion scene or take a cable car to the 4th-century Narikala Fortress. And visit the rock-hewn town of Uplistsikhe or the UNESCO monuments of Mtskheta before a gala supra (feast) featuring a traditional Georgian toastmaster. Learn more now. Photo courtesy of TCS World Travel Puglia, Italy Next, your private jet will whisk you to a very different kind of destination, full of charming whitewashed villages and endless coastline. Stay in a 16th-century estate turned luxurious hotel, the Masseria Torre Maizza, Rocco Forte. Then embark on immersive expeditions that include hands-on lessons in cheesemaking and olive oil production, a hike to the archaeological site of Santa Maria D’Agnano with a stroll through the “White City” of Ostuni, and an al fresco dinner with an option to lend a hand in the cooking. Learn more now. A look at this exclusive AFAR itinerary. Return to London

