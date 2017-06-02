This New Museum Exhibit Celebrates Irish Pubs

Undoubtedly, when you think of Dublin, one of the first things you think of is pubs. It’s fitting, then, that a museum in the Irish capital has opened an exhibit celebrating the city’s drinking establishments—there, the technical term is “public house”—over time.

“The Little History of the Dublin Pub” exhibit opened this week at The Little Museum on St. Stephen’s Green. It commemorates the 200th anniversary of the Licensed Vintners Association, the trade association for Dublin’s pubs, and spotlights watering holes from Victorian times to the present.

It runs through September 24.

According to an article in the Journal, a Dublin newspaper, the new exhibit shouts out to 16 Victorian-era pubs that still exist today, including The Palace Bar, Swan Bar, The International Bar, and The Long Hall, which celebrated its 250th birthday last year. Curiously, The Temple Bar, a popular watering hole among tourists, is not on the list.

Fittingly, a separate article in the Times, a paper from London, indicated that the idea for the exhibit was born in a pub. That piece quoted curator Simon O’Connor as saying, “Unlike many ideas that come up in the pub, this one bore fruition and made it to the next day.”

Overall, the exhibit tells its stories mostly through photographs and artifacts—old pint glasses, old bottle openers, old signage, and more.