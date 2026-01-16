The Après-Ski Trend That Ditches Alcohol for a Different Kind of Relaxation

The crash I took on Vail Mountain earlier this year should have ended my snowboarding weekend. Riding fast down an icy black diamond run, the nose of my snowboard caught on a gnarled tree root semi-obscured in the thin snow cover, sending me ragdolling more than 20 feet down the mountain.

As I pushed myself off the hardpack, the left side of my neck seized, making it painful to look over my shoulder as I merged back onto the ski run. Carefully making my way down the mountain, I made a mental ledger of other issues—tight hips, an aching knee, an equilibrium that was slightly off-kilter from the fall—and realized I was cooked. Suddenly, the biggest threat to experiencing powder runs the next day wasn’t whether the weather would cooperate, but whether my body would.

A few years ago, that realization would have meant submitting to a traditional après-ski evening: stopping for a drink at the base and calling it a day. Instead, I put on my bathrobe and called the hotel front desk. Increasingly, ski towns are offering another end-of-day option—one that trades the bar for the spa and reframes the après activity as recovery.

Across mountain destinations, spas are repositioning themselves as an alternative form of après ski and rolling out specific recovery programs designed to help guests manage soreness, restore mobility, and get back on the mountain faster.

That shift is a direct response to how skiers want to spend their time, says Matthew Punsalan, spa director at Montage Deer Valley in Utah.

“Once our guests start skiing, they don’t want to stop until they check out,” says Punsalan. “So really, our focus becomes, How do we become a benefit to the mountain and not a competitor?”

Places such as Alyeska Nordic Spa in Alaska offer a more robust circuit of saunas and cold-plunge pools than your average hotel. Courtesy of Alyeska Nordic Spa

For many ski-town spas, that question has reshaped everything from scheduling to treatment design. Rather than pulling guests away from skiing, spa offerings are built to support it. Today, hotels and spas around the world are creating a range of recovery programs, from saunas to infrared and IV treatments to AI and cryotherapy tools.

One of the most common offerings at spas is contrast therapy—which is key to many programs around the world. It pairs short cold plunges with heat to manage inflammation and boost circulation after long descents. At The Chedi Andermatt in Switzerland, for example, there’s an entire complex with numerous sauna environments and cold-water pools that skiers can move between in a controlled circuit designed to reset the body between ski days. Likewise, the Nordic Spa at Alyeska Resort in Alaska has dozens of hot soaking pools, saunas, and steam rooms mixed with cold plunges, often set in subfreezing air.

“Our hydrotherapy circuit of hot, cold, rest, repeat alleviates muscle soreness and joint inflammation, boosts immune response, and releases endorphins,” explains Simmone Lyons, director of operations at the Nordic Spa.

Many spas are expanding recovery programs in a deliberate progression, moving from whole-body rituals to more targeted interventions.

The next tier often includes mid-intensity treatments. Infrared saunas are calibrated for muscle recovery (found at spas like Menla Retreat & Dewa Spa in New York and Das Goldberg in Austria). There are assisted stretching sessions that resemble physical therapy more than pampering (like the Next Level Apres massage at Rusty Parrot Lodge and Spa in Jackson, Wyoming). And commercial-grade compression systems flush fatigue from quads and calves strained by hours in ski boots (seen at spas like those at Montage Big Sky in Montana and Six Senses Crans-Montana in Switzerland). Because mountain towns tend to be at higher elevations than skiers and snowboarders are accustomed to in their daily lives, which increases the risk of dehydration (and injury, by extension), many programs incorporate hydration therapy, ranging from nourishing body wraps to IV treatments.

Only after those foundational layers do some spas turn to more advanced, highly localized treatments—often borrowing tools typically reserved for professional athletes. Utah’s Montage Deer Valley, for example, shares a city with the United States Olympic ski and snowboarding team and has worked with the athletes’ trainers to develop the hotel’s wellness program, which includes treatments like active recovery massages (specifically meant for post-exercise) and treatments like cupping and cryotherapy.

Montage Deer Valley offers commercial-grade compression systems, cupping, and cryo-ultrasound treatments. Courtesy of Montage Deer Valley

“We’re here to enhance the experience and to prolong it—for that adventurer to really get out there into nature and maximize their time out there,” Punsalan says. “In order for us to do that, we need performance-based programming. We need recovery-based programming.”

Massage hasn’t disappeared from ski-town spas—but it has changed. Increasingly, it’s less about full-body relaxation and more about targeted, therapist-led work that’s often augmented by technology. In many recovery programs, massage now serves as the connective tissue between traditional hands-on care and newer, device-assisted interventions.

At Waldorf Astoria Park City in Utah, for example, guests can opt for an AI-driven massage, during which a system (which looks like a massage table with two sleek robotic arms) performs a full-body scan, generating more than 1.2 million 3D data points to create a highly personalized massage experience—especially after a day on the slopes. Other spas are pairing manual techniques with “cold-based tools” that allow for even greater precision. More ski-town spas are incorporating cryotherapy-based tools into their recovery menus, tapping into the cold’s ability to reduce inflammation and support muscle repair after long days on the snow.

At Teton Mountain Lodge & Spa in Wyoming, one such cold-based tool is Cryo TShock Pain Management. This handheld, therapist-guided device alternates targeted cooling and warming on small areas—knees, hips, low back, neck—allowing therapists to focus on the spots that take the most abuse while skiing.

“If our client injures themselves on the mountain, we can use the device for pain relief in specific areas and for its anti-inflammatory benefits,” says Teton Mountain Lodge & Spa spa director Kate Isayeva. “It creates treatments that are much more customized.”

At Montage Deer Valley, cryotherapy is similarly integrated into hands-on sessions through cryo-ultrasound treatments, which combine cold therapy with ultrasonic waves. This tool addresses deeper muscle tension and inflammation without treating the entire body.

“It reaches deeper tissue layers than manual manipulation from a regular massage alone,” Punsalan explains. “Our providers are able to really focus on the specific muscle groups, break up the muscle tissue effectively, and then increase that flow of blood, so that way we recover as fast and healthy as possible.”

For all these spa treatments, the goal isn’t relaxation for its own sake, but improved mobility, circulation, and overnight recovery.

My own massage—called Athlete at Altitude, at the RockResorts Spa at The Arrabelle hotel in Vail—was designed to undo what the mountain had done. My therapist worked methodically, using cupping to gently lift and move the fascia around my neck and back, encouraging tight tissue to release rather than forcing it to. It wasn’t particularly soothing in the moment, but the next morning I could comfortably turn my head, clip in, and ride for hours—exactly the outcome this new kind of après ski is designed for.