This Company Wants You to Study Abroad in Ireland

For many students, the best way to learn about another country is to take classes there for a semester or more—which often leads to a lifetime of travel. This is why we’re so jazzed about a new offering from Go Overseas, a listing and reviews website for programs abroad.

The Berkeley, California-based company announced last week it has partnered with the Irish government to offer 26 scholarships for students studying in Ireland. In total, the scholarships are worth nearly $300,000.

Students can apply the scholarship dollars to tuition at one of 12 different participating institutions. Of the 26 scholarships, 15 are for one semester of undergraduate-level study, and 11 are for graduate or postgraduate-level study (full-year master's or semester-long PhD programs). Undergrad scholarships range from $4,000 to $12,000 and higher-level scholarships range from $11,000 to $24,000.

The scholarships are available to U.S. residents only, and a Go Overseas spokesperson said they are technically “tuition waivers,” which means they cover tuition only and do not include room and board.

Prospective students can apply for the 2017 or 2018 academic year. They must do so by March 17—regardless of which year they’re applying for.

According to a release, three of the participating institutions have chosen to award their scholarships with a focus on diversity. Among the trio of schools, there are four scholarships earmarked for students of color and others who qualify based on sexual orientation, disability, or gender identity.