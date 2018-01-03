This Company Is Reinventing the Expat Experience for Women

Where are all the ladies? is the question that inspired Meesen Brown and cofounder Thomas Maher to create Behere, an all-inclusive expat experience for working women. The company arranges, furnished, short-term apartments, coworking spaces (with high-speed Wi-Fi, of course), fitness-club memberships, community activities, and networking events in cities across Europe and Southeast Asia, from Bali to Barcelona.

After living in Canada and Australia, Brown worked on the road for 18 months, experiencing the struggles and setbacks of a digital nomad. “Women shouldn’t feel like they can’t live abroad because of safety concerns or a lack of community,” Brown says. “There’s a great need for women to have a support system and sustainable infrastructure for their remote careers.”

Behere taps into this growing trend of job flexibility. For many employees, the days of the 9-to-5 office are long gone, as online opportunities and satellite teams push the boundaries of how and where we log in. By 2020, an estimated 50 percent of the American workforce will be freelance. This cultural shift affords business travelers more time to see the world and less time chained to the desk.

Courtesy of Behere Behere cofounders Thomas Maher and Meesen Brown.