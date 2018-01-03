This Company Is Reinventing the Expat Experience for Women

Courtesy of Behere
Prague like a local? The Czech capital is one of a dozen cities served by expat experience provider Behere.
Behere helps book short-term apartments, coworking spaces, and fitness studio memberships for women who want to sample life abroad.
Where are all the ladies? is the question that inspired Meesen Brown and cofounder Thomas Maher to create Behere, an all-inclusive expat experience for working women. The company arranges, furnished, short-term apartments, coworking spaces (with high-speed Wi-Fi, of course), fitness-club memberships, community activities, and networking events in cities across Europe and Southeast Asia, from Bali to Barcelona.
After living in Canada and Australia, Brown worked on the road for 18 months, experiencing the struggles and setbacks of a digital nomad. “Women shouldn’t feel like they can’t live abroad because of safety concerns or a lack of community,” Brown says. “There’s a great need for women to have a support system and sustainable infrastructure for their remote careers.”
Behere taps into this growing trend of job flexibility. For many employees, the days of the 9-to-5 office are long gone, as online opportunities and satellite teams push the boundaries of how and where we log in. By 2020, an estimated 50 percent of the American workforce will be freelance. This cultural shift affords business travelers more time to see the world and less time chained to the desk.Unsettled, Remote Year, and Hacker Paradise all organize overseas work retreats, Behere is easier, more affordable, and female focused. Today, more women are traveling solo, and as a result, the number of women-only tour companies has increased by 230 percent. “Women are realizing the importance of female-only communities, trips, and coworking spaces,” Brown says. “These new environments encourage collaboration and innovation.”
