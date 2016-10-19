This Book Will Forever Change the Way You See NYC

Forget your GPS—Katharine Harmon’s latest book is the only map you need for a trip to the Big Apple.

share this article

When Katharine Harmon was in the third grade, her teacher dragged a six-foot relief map out into the hallway, and then instructed the class to take off their shoes and walk, barefoot, across the world. “It was a memorable day,” the Seattle-based author, editor, and curator, says, “not just because we ran loose in the hallway, but because of this idea of walking on a map and feeling the texture of the world—feeling the Himalayas between your toes.” Something about that experience must have stuck, because Harmon’s latest book, You Are Here: NYC, a collection of 200 maps that chart the five boroughs of New York City, will be released this November.

Article continues below advertisement

“This book is really a follow-up to my first book, You Are Here: Personal Geographies and Other Maps of the Imagination,” Harmon tells me over the phone, “But this time it’s specific to New York City.” Consistent with her other collections, the maps in You Are Here: NYC are not what you would expect from a conventional map. Contrary to the concept that a map’s purpose is to find the best route from point A to point B, the images in Harmon’s book are an invitation into another kind of cartography—one that includes the mapmakers’ relationship to the past, the present, and, above all, the imagination. In other words, while you may not be able to locate the cross-street of your hotel, you will be able to pay a visit to the headquarters of the Men in Black, the Avengers, and even the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (see “The Ultimate Nerd Guide to New York City” (2011) in the slideshow below). [[[slideshow_id#684]]] Harmon admits she’s not a big fan of conventional maps, but says there’s something about the images and pictures in them that make sense to her: “The key, the symbols, and the way that the lines and colors are represented,” she says, “it’s a language that speaks to me, and I see it everywhere—even in the cracks of the sidewalks.” Her favorite types of maps focus more on experience. “Forest & Stream,” the work of Heidi Neilson and Nicholas Fraser, is a perfect example. In 2009 the duo transformed 14th Street by identifying the natural landscape of that very site, 400 years back, with colorful chalk stencils. The outcome was a walkable map, upon which passersby pondered the “marshy meadow stream” or the “coastal oak-pine forest” that once was, buried beneath the cement.

Article continues below advertisement