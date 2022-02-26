The Essential Guide to Visiting Taos, New Mexico, in the Winter

Taos Ski Valley has all the fluffy powder any ski bum could ask for. But there are plenty of things to do around town off of the slopes.

Though Taos is known for its famous ski valley and fluffy powder, there’s also plenty to do in the charming Southwest mountain town that doesn’t have to involve a single snowflake.

Nestled between New Mexico’s high desert and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Taos has beckoned ski enthusiasts around the planet in search of perfect alpine conditions. And while the region’s 300 feet of annual snowfall certainly does provide all the powder that ski bums are looking for, there are plenty of things to do around town that don’t require snow boots. The Rocky Mountain town of about 6,000 boasts vibrant cuisine, culture, and architecture thanks to its unique blend of Native, Spanish, and Anglo American influences. The area is the ancestral homeland of the Taos Pueblo Indians. After the Spanish arrived in the 1500s, they established Taos as an official village of the colonial government in 1615. It became an important trading post on the Santa Fe Trail and was a lynchpin of the empire’s northern territory. In the mid-20th century, Taos bloomed into a vibrant art community—many artists were drawn to the high desert town because of its ancient pueblo architecture and unique mix of Southwestern cultures. Local Pueblo artists are keeping their heritage alive through sculpture, painting, and pottery-making to this day. In other words, Taos is a paradise for history buffs and arts enthusiasts alike. However, if you’re looking for something active that doesn’t involve skis or snowboards, there are many other kinds of outdoor activities to partake in, too. Here are some of the best things to do in the winter in Taos: Courtesy of Taos Ski Valley There are a range of slopes at Taos Ski Valley to suit skiers of any level. 1. Hit the slopes in Taos Ski Valley Taos Ski Valley, located about 18 miles northeast of Taos, is independently owned and was initially founded in 1954 by Ernie and Rhoda Blake, a European American, ski-crazy couple who moved out west from the East Coast hoping to start a life together and to ski more often. Before they purchased the land that would become Taos Ski Valley, Ernie helped run the Santa Fe and Glenwood Springs ski areas and often flew a small airplane between the two locations—that’s how he spotted the remote valley that would become the Blakes’ future resort. Armed with Ernie’s marketing know-how and Rhoda’s no-nonsense attitude and enthusiasm for hard work, the Blakes built a warm and inviting lodge with a Southwestern spin. After 60 years of family ownership, Taos Ski Valley was sold to investor and avid conservationist Louis Bacon in 2013. He immediately sunk $300 million into the property to modernize the resort and add luxury amenities. The slopes remain the stars of the show, though, and skiers and snowboarders will find challenges at all levels, from beginner slopes like Strawberry Hill and Rueggli to legendary steep runs like the Fabian Chute and the Cuervo Chute. If you’ve never touched a set of skis or a snowboard in your life, never fear—you can book private lessons; intermediate skiers or snowboarders can hire a guide for the day. There are also basic ski lessons available for kiddos. The Valley used to offer childcare for children aged two months to three years, but those services have been temporarily put on pause due to COVID. Photograph by Roschetzky Photography/Shutterstock You don't need to be an expert skier to enjoy Taos' wintery landscape. 2. Snowshoe on Taos’s many trails

So maybe you’re not so nimble with a pair of skis or a snowboard—that doesn’t mean you can’t experience the Rockies’ magical, wintery landscape. Taos is almost completely surrounded by the Carson National Forest, one of five national forests in the state, where hikers and campers can find hundreds of thousands of acres to tramp (or camp) on. One of the most popular (not to mention strenuous) hikes is the Wheeler Peak trail, which clocks in at 7.3 miles and leads to New Mexico’s tallest summit. For something uphill but less arduous, consider the Gavilan, Italianos, Yerba, or Manzanita trails, located off of the Ski Valley Road. 3. Hit the ice As far as winter activities go, what’s more whimsical than ice skating? Conveniently, Taos Ski Valley has a rink on the premises that finished construction in 2021. Skate to your heart’s desire or relax rink-side next to large fireplaces at the Eis Haus and on the lower plaza. But if you find yourself in town with a case of the skating bug, you can hit up the Taos Youth and Family Center, which charges just $3 for adult admission and $2 for children and seniors. 4. Soak in nearby hot springs If you’re not exactly into the whole being cold thing, you can warm your bones at one of the hot springs near Taos. One of the most popular springs, 13 miles northwest of Taos, is Manby, aka Stagecoach Hot Springs. The water bubbles up from the ground at a toasty 100 degrees Fahrenheit and was historically used by the Pueblo people long before colonization and was later visited by Spanish conquistadors who were in search of the Fountain of Youth. In 1906, British entrepreneur Arthur Manby used dubious means to secure land rights to the area; by 1922, he was laying the foundations of what he hoped would become a health resort. Unfortunately, the area catastrophically flooded in 1927 and Manby was never able to recover financially—the ruins of the bathhouse can still be seen today. Nowadays, the spring is a popular swimming hole for tourists and locals alike and is especially en vogue with the #VanLife crowds. A private road, Tune Drive, was commonly (but illegally) used to get to the springs, but the route became too popular and was closed off to nonresidents. The only way to get to the springs now is to float down the Rio Grande or walk along the riverbank. Black Rock Hot Springs, named after the characteristic black moss that grows along its banks and rocky walls, is another popular option. The mud-bottomed pool—which hovers around a balmy 100 degrees—is located in a tree-laden river valley that’s also about 13 miles from Taos. There’s a short hike required to reach the springs, and parking around the trailhead can be tricky as there are only four spots, but it’s certainly worth the trouble. Four-legged friends are also allowed in Black Rock and at Manby, so feel free to bring along your pup. Be advised—clothing is *ahem* optional at both Black Rock and Manby. Photograph by Nick Fox/Shutterstock The Taos Pueblo was built over 1,000 years ago. 5. Visit the Taos Pueblo

For history buffs, this stop is a must-see. The Taos Pueblo is a multi-story adobe building/community that the Pueblo people built over 1,000 years ago—it’s the only living Native American community that’s both a UNESCO World Heritage site and a National Historic Landmark; it has been continuously inhabited for a millennia. The pueblo is believed to have been built between 1000 and 1450 C.E.; when the Spanish arrived in 1540, they thought they had found one of the fabled cities of Cibola. The adobe structure is an amalgamation of several individual homes. Made from adobe (straw mixed with mud), the buildings are internally reinforced with pine and aspen timber and topped with iconic latillas ceilings and mud roofs. Sadly, the Taos Pueblo is closed until further notice due to COVID. In prepandemic times, the community also used to host an annual three-day Taos Pueblo Pow Wow where visitors could watch Natives performers compete while performing ceremonial dances. Photograph by Nolichuckyjake/Shutterstock The San Francisco de Asis Church was a favorite of artists like Georgie O'Keeffe and Ansel Adams. 6. Visit the San Francisco de Asisi Church in Ranchos de Taos Built by the Spanish in the early 1800s during the height of their colonial reign, the San Francisco de Asisi Church is the only original, intact church that remains in the Taos area. And it also is one of the most beloved in the nation. Artists like painter Georgia O’Keeffe (who described it as “one of the most beautiful buildings left in the United States by the early Spaniards”) and photographer Ansel Adams have captured the building’s evocative facade in their work. Constructed of adobe, the church has two front-facing bell towers and is topped with three white crosses. It’s re-plastered by volunteers and parishioners every June during an event known as the “The Enjarre,” or “the mudding.” The interiors are decorated with original oil paintings including a “Mystery Painting,” which glows in the dark. Though it’s a designated National Historic Landmark, it’s still an active church (named after the Catholic patron saint of animals, families, and merchants), so it’s advised that visitors dress modestly and be respectful if mass is in session while visiting. Photograph by Kent Weakley/Shutterstock The Taos Earthships operate with a noble mission in mind and are fun to look at. 7. Check out the Taos Earthships