Why You Should Visit San Diego This Summer

America’s cities are back: bigger, bolder, and packed full of exciting events, new outdoor spaces, and reimagined dining. Check out Cities We Love for inspiration this summer. San Diego’s flip-flop friendly climate makes it inviting in any season of any year, but summer 2021 is an especially good time to head to this stretch of Pacific coast. New happenings abound: The world-famous zoo is opening the Kenneth C. Griffin Komodo Kingdom and a new hummingbird habitat and has extended its hours until September 6 (9 a.m.–8 p.m.); the Candlelight Concert Series lands in SD, with works from Vivaldi and Mozart et al. performed at various locations; and San Diego Pride runs from July 10 to 18 across the city. Horse racing fans can get back to the Del Mar Racetrack from July 16 to September 6, and art lovers can choose between a new Wild and Beautiful sculpture exhibition at the San Diego Botanic Garden in nearby Encinitas or photorealistic drawings by Ana de Alvear and Cranach to Canaletto: Masterpieces from the Bemberg Foundation at the San Diego Museum of Art. In Balboa Park, an evergreen destination in both senses of the word, the Mingei International Museum will reopen, newly expanded after a three-year closure, displaying folk art and design.

Head to the Barrio Logan, San Diego’s hub of Mexican American culture and home to the largest collection of Chicano murals in the world, many dating back to the 1960s. Here, on Logan Avenue specifically, a number of Latinx women (among other entrepreneurs) have opened businesses in recent years, selling everything from jewelry to crafts and crystals among restaurants, coffee shops, and breweries. Check out Chicana-owned healing space Copal y Tierra, the Nativo gift shop, and Simón Limón. The latter showcases more than 50 businesses and says, “When you shop with us you are supporting local, national, and cross-border small independently owned businesses with an emphasis on Womxn/Latinx companies.” Members of the community started an outdoor market on Saturdays during the pandemic as a way to support each other, and it’s still going weekly from noon to 6 p.m. >> Next: The Best Cities in the United States in 2021

