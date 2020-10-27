There’s Now a Direct High-Speed Train From Amsterdam to London

As of October 26, travelers can hop on a high-speed train for a four-hour journey from Amsterdam to London.

Eurostar has launched a new direct connection between the capital cities of the Netherlands and the United Kingdom that starts from £40 (US$50) each way. The train also stops in the Dutch city of Rotterdam (which is a three-and-a-half-hour journey to London) and Brussels (two hours to London) along the way.

Prior to the introduction of this new Amsterdam-London route, rail passengers had to take a high-speed Thalys train from Amsterdam to Brussels and then transfer to a Eurostar train from Brussels to London. There is no longer any need to transfer. A direct Eurostar train from London to Amsterdam has been available since 2018—this is the first time the direct Eurostar service is available in the direction of Amsterdam to London.

Tickets can be booked up to six months in advance. In light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Eurostar is allowing passengers to exchange tickets with no fee up to 14 days prior to departure for all bookings made through December 31, 2020.

Dating back to 1994, Eurostar is the only high-speed rail option that links the U.K. to France, Belgium, and the Netherlands via the Channel Tunnel that travels beneath the English Channel.

Eurostar trains depart and arrive at St. Pancras International station in London and at Amsterdam Centraal station in Amsterdam.

During the pandemic, masks are required onboard Eurostar trains and at the train stations (except for when eating and drinking), seating has been adjusted to allow for social distancing onboard, and enhanced cleaning measures are being carried out on the trains and at stations (trains are being deep cleaned between each journey).

Eurostar also reminds travelers to remain up to date on travel restrictions and advisories throughout Europe during the pandemic. The United Kingdom currently requires those arriving from countries that are not exempt to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. As of October 25, the Netherlands was not on the list meaning arrivals from Amsterdam must quarantine.

