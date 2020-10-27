Home>Travel inspiration>Tips + News>Trains

There’s Now a Direct High-Speed Train From Amsterdam to London

By Michelle Baran

Oct 27, 2020

share this article
flipboard
A Eurostar train at Amsterdam Centraal station.

Photo by Shutterstock

A Eurostar train at Amsterdam Centraal station.

Eurostar has launched a new 4-hour rail service between the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

As of October 26, travelers can hop on a high-speed train for a four-hour journey from Amsterdam to London.

Eurostar has launched a new direct connection between the capital cities of the Netherlands and the United Kingdom that starts from £40 (US$50) each way. The train also stops in the Dutch city of Rotterdam (which is a three-and-a-half-hour journey to London) and Brussels (two hours to London) along the way.

Prior to the introduction of this new Amsterdam-London route, rail passengers had to take a high-speed Thalys train from Amsterdam to Brussels and then transfer to a Eurostar train from Brussels to London. There is no longer any need to transfer. A direct Eurostar train from London to Amsterdam has been available since 2018—this is the first time the direct Eurostar service is available in the direction of Amsterdam to London.

Related
Eurail Just Added Two New Countries to Its Global Pass

Tickets can be booked up to six months in advance. In light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Eurostar is allowing passengers to exchange tickets with no fee up to 14 days prior to departure for all bookings made through December 31, 2020.

Dating back to 1994, Eurostar is the only high-speed rail option that links the U.K. to France, Belgium, and the Netherlands via the Channel Tunnel that travels beneath the English Channel.

Eurostar trains depart and arrive at St. Pancras International station in London and at Amsterdam Centraal station in Amsterdam.

Related
A New, High-Speed European Train Station by Zaha Hadid Architects Will Double as a Pedestrian Bridge

During the pandemic, masks are required onboard Eurostar trains and at the train stations (except for when eating and drinking), seating has been adjusted to allow for social distancing onboard, and enhanced cleaning measures are being carried out on the trains and at stations (trains are being deep cleaned between each journey). 

Eurostar also reminds travelers to remain up to date on travel restrictions and advisories throughout Europe during the pandemic. The United Kingdom currently requires those arriving from countries that are not exempt to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. As of October 25, the Netherlands was not on the list meaning arrivals from Amsterdam must quarantine.

>> Next: 8 Best Train Trips to Take This Winter

popular stories

  1. Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?

    Tips + News

  2. This Is When Caribbean Islands Are Reopening for Tourism

    Tips + News

  3. Southwest Will Soon Stop Blocking Middle Seats

    Tips + News

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

5 Free Nights Worth 250,000 Points – Should You Sign up for the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless?

5 Free Nights Worth 250,000 Points – Should You Sign up for the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless?

Loyalty + Rewards

Backcountry Is Having a Sale on Winter Gear From Patagonia, the North Face, and More

Backcountry Is Having a Sale on Winter Gear From Patagonia, the North Face, and More

Tech + Gear

For the First Time Ever, Away Is Selling Canvas Duffle Bags, Belt Bags, and Tablet Cases

For the First Time Ever, Away Is Selling Canvas Duffle Bags, Belt Bags, and Tablet Cases

Tech + Gear

An Awe-Inspiring Trip Through the Tasmanian Wilderness

An Awe-Inspiring Trip Through the Tasmanian Wilderness

Travel Tales