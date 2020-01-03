The Trips We’re Most Excited About

The start of a fresh decade feels so full of possibility. What will the next 10 years of travel bring? The more I travel, the more places I want to go. It’s exciting, but also overwhelming. Let’s start with this year. We’ve read many “where to go in 2020” lists, but I’m curious where we’re all actually going.

Now that I’m in London, I am most excited to explore more of Europe and this island where I live. That means visiting new-to-me places like Marbella, Lyon, Copenhagen, and Puglia and old favorites like Berlin, Florence, and Amsterdam. In England, I have trips planned to Somerset and Cornwall in the next few months. In fact, I could very happily explore only Britain this year. I’m excited about so many hotel openings, but talking to Sir Rocco Forte got me eager to plan a trip to Sicily to see his newest property, Villa Igiea, opening in Palermo this summer. And I’m dying to see the refreshed Rosewood Little Dix Bay and Eden Rock in St. Bart’s.

I asked several top luxury travel experts where they are most excited to go, and there was some overlap: Turkey is a hot spot, and so is the new Aqua Blu, a “long-range explorer yacht” that Aqua Expeditions will sail in Indonesia. Here’s what’s great about those trips and some more spots where luxury travel experts are planning to go.

Aqua Blu sailing, Indonesia

“I am most excited about sailing on Aqua Expeditions’ new vessel, Aqua Blu. I will be going on a 12-night sailing, one of only three 12-night combination Spice Islands and Raja Ampat itineraries that she will do next year. It will be so exciting to see this part of the world by a luxury super yacht.”

John Galante, SmartFlyer; member of AFAR’s Travel Advisory Council (TAC)

“I will sail with family on Aqua Blu in Raja Ampat. It’s Aqua Expeditions’ owner Francesco Galli Zugaro’s yacht, so I know it will be amazing, and ever since I saw pictures of Raja Ampat on social media, I fell in love. I knew it was the perfect winter trip for my family, who loves to dive, paddleboard, fish—we love anywhere where you don’t have to wear shoes.”

Malaka Hilton, Admiral Travel International

“I am excited about the cruise from Ambon in Indonesia to the Spice Islands onboard the brand-new Aqua Blu: swimming with whale sharks and discovering intriguing native tribes, active volcanoes, and rare and unusual marine habitats.”

Thomas Roost, Coastline Travel

Tanzania, Uganda, and Rwanda

“In June, we are trekking with the gorillas of Uganda. (We will go to Rwanda in 2021 to do the gorilla trek with clients again.) We’ll start in the Serengeti Plains, staying at Serengeti Safari Camp and Serengeti Bush Camps and then stay at Volcanoes Bwindi Lodge in Uganda. We’ll end with some R&R at Joali in the Maldives.”

Malaka Hilton, Admiral Travel International

Courtesy of Volcanoes Bwindi Lodge A gorilla family at Volcanoes Bwindi Lodge

“In Rwanda, I can’t wait to see the gorillas! I’ve done safaris all over Africa and have been chimp trekking in Tanzania, but seeing the gorillas in person is on my wish list. Not only that, but Rwanda has risen from its devastating history and is now considered a safe and peaceful place. There are new luxury hotels which have opened, such as Singita Kwitonda in Volcanoes National Park, named for a silverback gorilla. One&Only Gorilla’s Nest and Bisate Lodge by Wilderness, also in Volcanoes National Park, are both set in the forest and give us two more sophisticated lodges from which to explore.”

Katie Cadar, TravelStore; member of AFAR’s TAC

Turkey

“I am looking forward to returning to Turkey after a long absence. I want to catch up with friends and colleagues at the great hotels in Istanbul. I want to revisit historic sites in Istanbul that have been recently renovated and enhanced and experience Cappadocia for the first time, including the morning balloon ride, a must. I am also looking forward to visiting Uzbekistan, Central Asia’s rising star, especially UNESCO World Heritage landmarks in Samarkand, Khiva, and Bukhara.”

Ignacio Maza, executive VP, Signature Travel Network; member of AFAR’s TAC

“After a grim couple of years, I am most excited to return to Turkey in 2020. As far as properties, the Bodrum Edition hotel is high on my list for its design, dramatic views, and prime Aegean location.”

Kristen Pike, KK Travels Worldwide; member of AFAR’s TAC

Courchevel

“I am most excited about my first ski trip to Courchevel 1850 in the French Alps. I look forward to staying at L’Apogée Courchevel, which is an Oetker Collection hotel. I’ll be traveling there at the end of January because it’s the ideal time for nice snow before the slopes get crowded in February. It’s an easy destination to pair with the charming and gourmet foodie town of Lyon, which is an easy two-and-a-half-hour drive from Courchevel. This is truly the ultimate skiers’ playground. Courchevel is the glamorous heart of Les Trois Vallées. What’s more, there is a lift system linking to Meribel and Val Thorens, where guests can enjoy access to one of the most exciting and extensive ski areas in the world.”

Tom Ho, Protravel International

Photo by Shutterstock Skiing in Courchevel, France

Caribbean

“My first trip of the year is a postholiday long weekend with my husband and some dear friends at the Malliouhana in Anguilla. I have yet to visit following its restoration from Hurricane Irma and am particularly eager to experience the renovated spa and rediscover the island itself, hopefully getting to play golf at CuisinArt Golf Resort & Spa and enjoy dinner at the new Belmond Cap Juluca. While in the Caribbean, I also want to get to the Rosewood Little Dix Bay in the British Virgin Islands in the second quarter of 2020.”

Jennifer Wilson-Buttigieg, Valerie Wilson Travel; member of AFAR’s TAC

Courtesy of Malliouhana, Auberge Resorts Collection Relaxing on the beach in Anguilla at Malliouhana

Italy

“In April, I am headed back to Italy to visit my regular favorites, particularly the Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco. Italy is one country I am always thrilled to visit again and again, especially with friends, to see what is new and exciting. The Castiglion del Bosco is known for its villa experiences so I am ecstatic to have the opportunity to stay in one, enjoy the Italian countryside, and partake in cooking lessons, wine tasting, golf, and more.”

Jennifer Wilson-Buttigieg, Valerie Wilson Travel; member of AFAR’s TAC

