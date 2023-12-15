The 6 Best Arizona Dude Ranches for an Epic Vacation

Think you know dude ranches? In Arizona, the uniquely Western properties aren’t only about horses and cattle. Staying at a dude ranch is a great way to soak up the beauty of the great outdoors—while reveling in self-care and rejuvenation too.

Get a peaceful night’s sleep in rustic cabins with wood-burning stoves at Sprucedale Guest Ranch, play a round of championship golf overlooking the Sonoran Desert and picturesque Bradshaw Mountains at Rancho de Los Caballeros, savor home-cooked meals around a campfire at Circle Z Ranch, dance to live music in a traditional saloon at Tombstone Monument Ranch & Cattle Co., sit under the stars for an astronomy lesson at White Stallion Ranch, and book a soothing massage after a day of hiking by hidden waterfalls at Tanque Verde Ranch.

Each of these Arizona dude ranches offers a range of different activities and experiences for travelers to enjoy. Here are some of the best dude ranches in the Grand Canyon State.

Give yourself the five-star treatment at Tanque Verde Ranch, Tucson

Established in 1868, Tanque Verde Ranch ranks as one of America’s oldest cattle and guest ranches—but that doesn’t mean you should expect to rough it on the property’s 60,000 acres. Nestled among the Rincon Mountains and adjacent to Saguaro National Park and Coronado National Forest, spacious adobe guestrooms and casitas (many equipped with fireplaces and private patios) afford guests peaceful scenic views of the desert and mountains. Choose from a long list of activities, from open-air Jeep adventures and horseback riding to mountain biking and falconry, or enjoy a leisurely day of yoga, poolside margaritas, and spa treatments.

Escape to the desert at Rancho de Los Caballeros, Wickenburg

Rancho de Los Caballeros, Wickenburg Courtesy of Visit Arizona

One of Arizona’s most stylish dude ranches, Rancho de Los Caballeros invites guests to unwind in laidback luxury. A private oasis in the heart of the Sonoran Desert, its guest casitas boast handmade furnishings, private patios, and fireplaces.

Channel your inner cowboy as you trot along 13,300 acres of horse-accessible trails. After a day of golfing on the championship course, skeet shooting, pickleball, and hiking, kick back with a relaxing facial or massage at the full-service spa and taste farm-fresh cuisine at 19, the property’s fine dining restaurant complete with a 2,000-bottle wine cellar.

White Stallion Ranch, Tucson Courtesy of Visit Arizona

Spend quality time at White Stallion Ranch, Tucson

Whether you’re seeking a quiet vacation to re-center or want to reconnect with family, the authenticity and hospitality of White Stallion Ranch will help you focus on what’s important. Make yourself at home in charming, traditional accommodations, visit the spa, and create memories over home-cooked meals and leisurely trail rides.

Spend each day participating in new adventures, such as rock climbing, archery, and fat tire bike tours. Watch the entertainment available most evenings after dinner, including Loop Rawlins’ Wild West Show of Trick Roping, a moonlight bonfire with a cowboy singer, and an astronomy lesson with large telescopes.

Immerse yourself in the natural beauty of Arizona at Circle Z Ranch, Patagonia

Circle Z Ranch, Patagonia Courtesy of Visit Arizona

Based in southern Arizona’s Sky Islands, known for sprawling grasslands and soaring mountain ranges, Circle Z Ranch provides guests with a serene slice of pristine wilderness. With a maximum capacity of 36 guests, this intimate property prioritizes personalization and distinctive experiences.

Sing around a campfire after dining on a delicious meal of seared steaks and cornbread cooked from scratch. Discover more than 100 miles of trails, from vibrant rock canyons to the lush Sonoita Creek, guided by expert wranglers. Search for vermillion flycatcher, Chihuahuan raven, and other bird species with a naturalist; Patagonia, Arizona is renowned as a world-class birding site between Tucson Audubon’s Paton Center for Hummingbirds, the Nature Conservancy’s Patagonia-Sonoita Creek Preserve, and Patagonia Lake State Park.

Have a quintessential Western adventure at Sprucedale Guest Ranch, Alpine

Sprucedale Guest Ranch, Alpine Courtesy of Visit Arizona

Tucked along a beautiful green valley deep in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest on 80 acres of private lands, Sprucedale Guest Ranch allows guests to live out their western fantasy. Sleep in rustic but cozy cabins, complete with a wood-burning stove and front porch. Embrace a carefree existence as you swap stories over board games and family-style meals. Explore the scenic grounds and fill your day with easygoing activities like fishing in trout-filled streams, hayrides, western line dancing, and horseback rides.