The Pisco Sour and Pisco Punch: Peruvian and Chilean Recipes

As writer Tom Downey discovered in “The Grapes of Wrath,” a feature story from our March/April 2014 issue, pisco brings out the competitive spirits of Peru and Chile. But the provenance of the liquor, a brandy made from distilled wine, is not the only point of contention. Each country also claims the pisco sour as its national cocktail, complete with a legend of origin.

In Peruvian lore, an American named Victor Vaughen Morris opened a bar in Lima in 1916 and came up with a concoction of pisco, lime juice, sugar syrup, and ice. In the late 1920s, it is said, one of his Peruvian bartenders (who later moved to the Hotel Maury, sometimes cited as the drink’s birthplace) added egg whites to create the foamy drink we know today, and threw in a dash of Angostura bitters. Chilean folklorist Oreste Plath asserted that an English ship steward, Elliot Stubb, invented the pisco sour in 1872 in Iquique; other sources allege that Stubb in fact created a whiskey sour. In any case, it is Peru that celebrates Día Nacional del Pisco Sour as an official holiday on the first Saturday of February.

How to Make Peruvian Pisco Cocktails

Portón Pisco Sour

(MAKES 1 COCKTAIL)

Recipe by Pisco Portón

INGREDIENTS

1 ½ ounces Pisco Portón

1 ½ ounces lime juice

1 ounce simple syrup

1 egg white

Ice cubes

A dash of Bitters