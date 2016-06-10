The Check-In: 4 Hotels That Will Help You Get (and Stay) Healthy

The goal of going on vacation and coming back completely relaxed is now easier than ever, thanks to the rise of wellness-focused hotels with pampering methods that go way beyond the traditional spa treatments and fitness classes. Global Wellness Day—an international celebration of living well—took place earlier this month, so what better time to book a room and try one of these creative treatments?

1. Make a jungle scrub in Mexico

The Rosewood Mayakoba in Mexico incorporates the surrounding jungle into its offerings: The treehouse-like resort recently introduced ecology lessons to teach guests about maintaining the environment, as well as apothecary workshops where you’ll learn how to make scrubs with natural ingredients such as lavender, honey, and cloves.

2. Clear your mind in Hong Kong

The Landmark Mandarin Oriental is a safe haven from the bustling city of Hong Kong. In addition to treatments inspired by traditional Chinese medicine, the hotel now offers Naam Yoga Weekend Retreats (starting in October), the first of their kind in Hong Kong and spearheaded by yoga expert Anastasia Williams. Guests will take morning and afternoon Naam yoga classes, which improve mental and physical health. Yogis-in-training will also be able to access the hotel spa, indulge in fresh smoothies, and partake in healthy lunches.