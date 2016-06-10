The Check-In: 4 Hotels That Will Help You Get (and Stay) Healthy

Jun 10, 2016
The Oriental Spa at Landmark Mandarin Oriental in Hong Kong
Where to pamper your mind, body, and soul on the road
The goal of going on vacation and coming back completely relaxed is now easier than ever, thanks to the rise of wellness-focused hotels with pampering methods that go way beyond the traditional spa treatments and fitness classes. Global Wellness Day—an international celebration of living well—took place earlier this month, so what better time to book a room and try one of these creative treatments?
1. Make a jungle scrub in Mexico
The Rosewood Mayakoba in Mexico incorporates the surrounding jungle into its offerings: The treehouse-like resort recently introduced ecology lessons to teach guests about maintaining the environment, as well as apothecary workshops where you’ll learn how to make scrubs with natural ingredients such as lavender, honey, and cloves.
2. Clear your mind in Hong Kong
The Landmark Mandarin Oriental is a safe haven from the bustling city of Hong Kong. In addition to treatments inspired by traditional Chinese medicine, the hotel now offers Naam Yoga Weekend Retreats (starting in October), the first of their kind in Hong Kong and spearheaded by yoga expert Anastasia Williams. Guests will take morning and afternoon Naam yoga classes, which improve mental and physical health. Yogis-in-training will also be able to access the hotel spa, indulge in fresh smoothies, and partake in healthy lunches.
3. Work your glutes (and get a view) in Taipei
There are plenty of options for fitness at the Health Club at Shangri-La Far Eastern Plaza Hotel in Taiwan. But the hotel (which happens to be the tallest in Taipei) has plans to take sweating to a whole new level: Starting this fall, guests can take spin sessions on the rooftop.
4. Hug a puppy in Austin
Four Seasons Hotel Austin goes beyond usual wellness programs with its informal pet therapy sessions that bring puppies to the spa lawn for an all-day play date. The event has a dual purpose: You get to unwind, and the puppies get to shop for a home—they’re all up for adoption at the end of the day. If pets aren’t your thing, the hotel has several other wellness elements to explore, from a mapped-out walk or bike around Lady Bird Lake to a vegan-specific menu at TRIO, the hotel's fine-dining restaurant that includes black-eyed pea falafel and potato gnocchi.
For more on wellness getaways, see our full list of handpicked hotels here.
