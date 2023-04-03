Enjoy a Stay at the Storied Hotel del Coronado That’s Totally You

Out of its original Victorian building—where everyone from Bogie and Bacall to Marilyn Monroe has flocked since its 1888 beginning—the magnificent Hotel del Coronado has evolved over the years to encompass an array of spectacular “neighborhoods.” These different experiences throughout its 28 acres each match the individual needs of guests. And while the neighborhoods vary according to taste, everyone who stays here has access to the resort’s amenities, designed and curated to help you soak up the property’s welcoming California vibe. (Think spa, beach activities, watersports, and top-tier restaurants—for starters.) So, whether you’re an Old Hollywood-loving first timer eager to walk in legendary footsteps at a historic resort or a SoCal beach lover planning a girls’ trip, The Del has the place for you. Keep reading (and take our quiz) to discover your dream beach neighborhood.

Immerse yourself in The Victorian’s 135 years of incredible hospitality

Old-world charm infuses the lobby of The Victorian. Courtesy of Hotel del Coronado

The Victorian is as classic as they come and ideal for those who want the dreamy experience of laying down their heads where legends such as Judy Garland got their beauty rest. Where the 1950s blockbuster Some Like it Hot was filmed—starring Monroe, Jack Lemmon, and Tony Curtis—The Victorian is the Hotel del Coronado’s original, iconic hotel. All of the beautifully appointed rooms boast all-modern amenities and contemporary beachy décor, yet each is unique, located throughout the Queen Anne-style building in varying shapes and sizes.

In addition to breathing in the history and legacy of your Victorian surroundings beneath the world-famous red turrets, guests of The Victorian can enjoy relaxing in rocking chairs on the building’s recently reconstructed Front Porch, and taking in the grand Victorian lobby, lush garden courtyard and stained-glass windows. And no history lover should miss a stroll through the property’s new Ice House Museum, which was built in the restored 1889 Ice House and explores the hotel’s rich heritage via exhibits, memorabilia, daily tours, and even includes a spot to take a selfie with Monroe.

Fill your days with fun at The Cabanas and The Views

Enjoy beachfront terrace rooms at The Cabanas. Courtesy of Hotel del Coronado

Between large-open spaces including a show-stopping pool and proximity to the resort’s beach activities, staying at The Cabanas or The Views is perfect for families, groups, and anyone looking for excitement. A vibrant, all-ages pool sits at the center of The Cabanas, a hub of social activity. Choose between a beachfront room with fire pit and a terrace that’s inviting for sunset viewing and early evening cocktails, and a poolside option that serves as a private cabana. At the pool, enjoy food and cocktails from the rooftop Sun Deck, a lively hangout that’s another option for taking in those quintessentially California moments when the sun seems to sink into the ocean.

Over at The Views, watersports and other activities are front of mind, thanks to how close it is to the beach. Wetsuits, skim boards, stand-up paddleboards, and surfboards are available for rent, and guests can sign up for private or group lessons. Not hanging ten this trip? Try s’mores roasting, bike riding, beach yoga, or beach spin. Then hit up the Taco Shack for a catch-of-the-day taco, drink, and live music. When you’re at last tuckered out, you’ll head “home” to your beautiful room or suite with a view—all featuring a private balcony or patio, glass balcony or outdoor fire pit.

Experience paradise and privacy in Beach Village

Quiet time at your own cottage in Beach Village. Courtesy of Hotel del Coronado

While much of The Del’s design encourages socializing, Beach Village is for those wanting their trip to paradise to be a bit more private. A gated community of beachfront cottages and villages, Beach Village promises the feel of a vacation residence while offering the very best of hotel hospitality.

On top of extras such as seating areas with fireplaces and stylish marble bathrooms, Beach Village guests enjoy a private valet entrance, personal concierge service, and gated beach access—after all, this neighborhood is nearest to the water. With that in mind, imagine taking in the sounds and smells of the ocean from your private balcony. Choose a cottage or villa with a gourmet kitchen, so your only difficult choice will be whether to stay in or venture out to enjoy all there is to do at the Hotel del Coronado.

