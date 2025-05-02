Sponsored Content
The Best Places to Eat in Detroit, According to a Local Chef

James Beard Award semifinalist Javier Bardauil shares his favorite places to eat in Detroit’s Core City and beyond.

A view of the long tables and bar at Barda restaurant in Detroit, Michigan.

Barda is one of two popular restaurants opened in Detroit by chef Javier Bardauil.

Photo by Sylvia Jarrus

Detroit’s restaurant scene is thriving, thanks in no small part to Javier Bardauil, the chef behind two Argentinian restaurants in the Core City neighborhood. Helping to define the city as a culinary destination is an esteemed group of restaurants honored by the James Beard Awards, including Alpino, Ladder 4 Wine Bar, Freya—and Bardauil’s restaurant Barda. We caught up with the restaurateur, who recently became a 2025 James Beard Award semifinalist for Best Chef: Great Lakes, to learn about the inspiration behind Barda and his other spot, Puma, also in Core City. Plus, he shared his top recommendations in the area and beyond.

Dine at Barda and Puma

Chef Javier Bardauil prepared a popular rose shaped glazed beet dish inside Barda, on March 7, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan.

Detroit chef Javier Bardauil

Photo by Sylvia Jarrus

Barda’s story is an international one. Born and raised in the bustling Argentinian capital of Buenos Aires, Bardauil cites French cuisine as his first love. After studying at a pastry school in Paris (where an instructor said his hands were “too hot”) and traveling in Italy, he decided to open an Argentinian restaurant centered around the traditional open-fire cooking called asado, that also played into his other culinary passions. The only question was where.

When his wife, a real estate professional in Buenos Aires at the time, told him about real estate growth in Detroit, Bardauil went to check it out. “I fell in love with the people, the energy of the city,” he says. “The restaurants were packed, but I didn’t see any representation of South American culture.” He connected with Detroit chef Anthony Lombardo of SheWolf Pastificio & Bar (another James Beard Award semifinalist) and chef James Rigato of Mabel Gray, a five-time James Beard Award semifinalist, and moved to Detroit in 2019.

The Rescoldo Beets at Barda are an homage to Detroit.

The Rescoldo Beets at Barda are an homage to Detroit.

Photo by Sylvia Jarrus

A space soon opened up in Detroit’s burgeoning Core City that would become Barda. The interior was awash in blue and red, colors that reminded Bardauil of a favorite director’s films. More serendipitously, the layout granted diners dramatic views of the kitchen, which was equipped to handle open fire.

Since opening in 2021, Barda has become known for its flavorful, creative dishes, such as the popular Rescoldo Beets, made with Detroit dark red beets and shaped like a blooming flower in a nod to Detroit’s resiliency. “I’m cooking related to my environment,” he says. “I’m inspired by what’s around me.”

Inside Puma restaurant, on March 7, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan.

Puma

Photo by Sylvia Jarrus

Bardauil opened Puma just across the street from Barda in 2024. With a more relaxed atmosphere than its predecessor, Puma serves traditional South American appetizers like fresh ceviche and melty Ecuadorian empanadas.

Walk through Core City Park and eat at its other restaurants

Little did Bardauil know when he opened his first restaurant that he would be a part of Core City’s evolution. Found in central Detroit, northwest of the popular Corktown neighborhood, the area is home to new development including a series of live-work Quonset huts, a tree-filled parking lot designed to absorb rainwater and reduce flooding, and creative businesses.

Inside Lady of the House, a New American restaurant on March 21, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan.

Lady of the House

Photo by Sylvia Jarrus

Bardauil suggests strolling along paths (made using salvaged bricks from nearby buildings) in the woodland of Core City Park to view the art installations. You could eat at Barda, which sits on the park, or try neighboring restaurants Lady of the House and Cafe Prince.

Visit the RiverWalk, Belle Isle Aquarium, and more

Inside the Belle Isle Aquarium, a public, free aquarium designed by architects George D. Mason and Albert Kahn on March 15, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan.

The Belle Isle Aquarium, designed by architects George D. Mason and Albert Kahn, recently reopened after extensive renovations.

Photo by Sylvia Jarrus

Bardauil’s other favorite sights in Detroit include the Detroit International RiverWalk for unbeatable skyline views and sunsets. He also recommends the historic and recently renovated Belle Isle Aquarium and the rotating and permanent exhibits at the Detroit Institute of Arts.

Two photos side-by-side of people shopping and produce at Eastern Market in Detroit

Eastern Market

Photo by Sylvia Jarrus

For the chef, no visit to Detroit is complete without a morning browsing colorful produce in Eastern Market, one of the oldest open-air markets in the U.S. Another suggestion is an afternoon in Corktown to see the famous Michigan Central Station, which offers tours to the public of its recent restoration efforts.

Bardauil also makes regular trips to the nearby Detroit suburb of Bloomfield Township, where he says Nino Salvaggio International Marketplace is his favorite stop for international wines that remind him of Argentina, Italy, and France. It’s one slice of the rich diversity you’ll find in Detroit when you explore the city’s food, culture, and other delights through the chef’s global lens.

