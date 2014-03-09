The Best of Seattle’s Innovators and Makers

Mar 9, 2014
Article continues below advertisement
Day 1 of AFAR Experiences-Seattle, came (and went) quickly. Here’s a little taste of the things we saw and did.
On the heels of a fantastic party at Pike Place Market, attendees gathered in the morning to head over to MOHAI, the Museum of History and Innovation, where we met one of the team leaders of Learning AFAR, the nonprofit arm of AFAR Media that sends underserved students to see places they would not otherwise be able to see.
Executive director of the museum Leonard Garfield spoke with historian and expert in Seattle’s history of innovation Margaret O’Mara.
Leonard Garfield @MOHAI discusses innovation w @margaretomara #afarseattle #seattle pic.twitter.com/nj1tl19PSW
— AFAR Experiences (@AFARExperiences) March 8, 2014
“Failure is a necessary part of innovation” @margaretomara #afarseattle @MOHAI
— Davina Baum (@davinabaum) March 8, 2014
.@UPS started in #seattle. Now @amazon is its biggest customer. #afarseattle Leonard Garfield @MOHAI on Seattle innovators
— AFAR Experiences (@AFARExperiences) March 8, 2014
Attendees had some time to explore the museum, including the Bezos Center for Innovation.
Then we headed over to Lovecitylove, an event space that’s soon to be torn down—because Seattle is changing quicker than we can keep up—for a pop-up shop curated by Laura Cassidy, style director at Seattle Met Magazine and an unabashed enthusiast for all of the incredible artisans, makers, and craftspeople in the city. We had some time to shop and eat, with food by Scout Provisions.
Article continues below advertisement
In the rainy afternoon, we fanned out into the city for our breakout sessions—more on that later, those deserve a separate post—and then gathered again in the evening for a party at the soaring EMP Museum. The galleries were open to us, and those of us who weren’t on the dance floor when Eldridge Gravy and the Court Supreme were rocking out in our own way up in the museum’s “jam” rooms.
Stay tuned for some more on the wonderful breakout sessions, and for Sunday’s activities. For all of the weekend’s events as they happen, follow #AFARSeattle on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy