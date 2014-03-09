The Best of Seattle’s Innovators and Makers

Day 1 of AFAR Experiences-Seattle, came (and went) quickly. Here’s a little taste of the things we saw and did.

On the heels of a fantastic party at Pike Place Market, attendees gathered in the morning to head over to MOHAI, the Museum of History and Innovation, where we met one of the team leaders of Learning AFAR, the nonprofit arm of AFAR Media that sends underserved students to see places they would not otherwise be able to see.

Executive director of the museum Leonard Garfield spoke with historian and expert in Seattle’s history of innovation Margaret O’Mara.

Attendees had some time to explore the museum, including the Bezos Center for Innovation.

Then we headed over to Lovecitylove, an event space that’s soon to be torn down—because Seattle is changing quicker than we can keep up—for a pop-up shop curated by Laura Cassidy, style director at Seattle Met Magazine and an unabashed enthusiast for all of the incredible artisans, makers, and craftspeople in the city. We had some time to shop and eat, with food by Scout Provisions.