The Top 5 Sandals Resorts Restaurants With Island Influence

Pimento wood smoke, gentle waves lapping the shore, and flavors that keep you coming back for another taste set the tone. That’s how you know you’re at Sandals® Resorts. For over four decades, Sandals has perfected the art of all-inclusive dining, with every dish made to highlight and bring guests closer to the iconic islands the brand calls home. Across the resorts, each restaurant is a testament to Sandals’ history of culinary excellence—one that stems from a deep respect for its Jamaican island roots. Here are some of our favorite concepts that capture the heart and soul of the Caribbean at Sandals Resorts.

1. Eat Caribbean dishes at Buccan in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Saint Lucia

Where there’s smoke, there’s flavor, and at Buccan, every meal begins with a spark. Found exclusively in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Saint Lucia, this family-style restaurant celebrates the richness of local Caribbean cuisine. It’s set in an open-air space where the chef guides your crew through each course, inspired by riverside gatherings where guests arrive as travelers and leave as friends, all over a delicious meal.

The Buccan dining room at Sandals Regency La Toc in Saint Lucia Courtesy of Sandals Resorts

The name “Buccan” is a nod to the region’s centuries-old tradition of slow-roasting or smoking meats over an open fire. This method develops a deeper taste and a delectably tender texture. Each Buccan restaurant infuses the authentic flavors of its respective island, sourcing ingredients from local farms and markets to create a spread that speaks to the location itself. In Saint Vincent, the menu leans into the island’s “Vincy” specialties. Fragrant breadfruit, wild-caught fish, and slow-roasted meats cook over a wooden frame and are spiced with native greens; it’s like a culinary parade of perfectly timed dishes, each one complementing the next.

At Sandals Regency La Toc, Buccan channels the spirit of Saint Lucia in every bite. The menu is set by the chefs and features delicious dishes made with ingredients native to the island. Think of salt fish and green fig, callaloo made with amaranth, bouyon, and special spiced rum. Better yet, both locations embrace solid fuel cooking. The method replaces gas with sustainably sourced wood and charcoal, bringing Buccan’s kitchen closer to its goal of a zero-waste approach that honors the land.

Where to find it: Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sandals Regency La Toc (Saint Lucia)

2. Enjoy classic jerk chicken at the Jerk Shack

Jerk chicken, sweet potato, and festival at the Jerk Shack Courtesy of Sandals Resorts

There’s no mistaking the smoky-sweet scent of allspice, thyme, and Scotch bonnet pepper drifting in on a smooth Caribbean breeze. It stops you in your tracks, leading you straight to the Jerk Shack, a widely popular Sandals dining concept made to bring a taste of Jamaica’s streets and beaches to the resorts.

Sandals first opened its doors in Montego Bay back in 1981. Since then, a lot has changed. The resorts have grown, the menus have expanded, and the experiences have evolved—but one thing has remained a shining constant: the desire to share Jamaica’s flavorful soul with every guest who visits. Nothing captures that essence quite like jerk chicken.

At the Jerk Shack, you can taste the island’s legacy. The jerk chicken is marinated in fiery spices and slowly grilled over pimento wood until it’s smoky and tender, with a burst of island flavor in every bite. Beyond chicken, the Jerk Shack offers pork, sausage, or fish paired with a choice of house-made mild jerk or hellfire sauce. And because no jerk plate is complete without the classics, it comes with staple sides like festival (a cornbread-like fried dumpling), roasted sweet potato, or hard dough bread. It’s this authentic and unmistakably Jamaican tradition that makes the Jerk Shack one of Sandals’ top 5 dining concepts.

Where to find it: Jamaican resorts include Sandals Montego Bay, Sandals Ochi, Sandals Royal Caribbean, Sandals Dunn’s River, and Sandals South Coast; Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sandals Royal Barbados, Sandals Royal Bahamian, Sandals Grande St. Lucian

3. Sip Blue Mountain coffee at Blum in Jamaica and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Blum at Sandals Dunn’s River Courtesy of Sandals Resorts

Next on our top five list is Blum, an homage to Jamaica’s legendary Blue Mountains and Sandals’ fresh take on the Caribbean café experience. Exclusively in Jamaica at Sandals Dunn’s River and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Blum is your go-to spot to kickstart the morning with something strong or enjoy a laid-back afternoon pick-me-up that keeps the day sailing smoothly.

Blue Mountain coffee isn’t your regular Joe. It’s produced on the east side of Jamaica under strictly controlled conditions, and as the name suggests, in the Blue Mountains. Their high altitudes provide ideal humidity and cloud coverage for the coffee beans to mature slowly and develop a unique, rich flavor. The result is a cup of coffee that’s incredibly smooth and silky, with chocolate, floral, and citrus undertones highly praised for its lack of bitterness.

And at Blum, you can enjoy it your way—as a perfectly pulled espresso, an iced cold brew, or even something a little stronger (try adding a splash of rum or liqueur). To top it off, island-spiced pastries are baked daily to pair with your drink.

Where to find it: Sandals Dunn’s River (Jamaica), Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

4. Dine on premium steaks and seafood at Butch’s

A dish at Butch’s Island Chop House at Sandals Grenada Courtesy of Sandals Resorts

Whether you’re dining at Butch’s Steak and Seafood or Butch’s Island Chop House, you’re in for a treat. Both restaurants are known for their premium cuts and exceptional service, plating only the highest-quality grain-fed Midwestern beef alongside the finest fresh fish and seafood. Steaks are hand-cut, expertly seasoned, and served with balanced sides and sauces. Seafood is treated with the same level of care, either grilled, steamed, or seared to perfection and finished with a touch of island spice.

Named after Sandals’ founder, Gordon “Butch” Stewart, Butch’s embodies his passion for excellence and belief that genuine hospitality is in the details. It’s a reflection of Sandals’ ongoing upward journey, always innovating, always setting the bar higher, and always exceeding guests’ expectations.

Where to find Butch’s Steak and Seafood: Sandals Montego Bay (Jamaica), Sandals Royal Barbados

Where to find Butch’s Chop House: Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sandals Royal Curaçao, Sandals Barbados, Sandals Grenada, Sandals Royal Bahamian

5. Try off-resort restaurants with Sandals’ Island Inclusive Dining Program

The final highlight on our top five list is the Island Inclusive Dining Program. Currently available in Curaçao and the Bahamas, it’s the best way to go beyond the resort and get a taste of the islands. With a $250 dine-out credit, you can choose from a curated collection of local restaurants ranging from cool to classic. Plus, round-trip transfers are always included.

Each restaurant serves authentic dishes that showcase the passion and creativity of its chefs. In Curaçao, Mosa Caña Bar and Kitchen delivers an upbeat atmosphere, one-of-a-kind shared plates, and Latin-Caribbean fare that hits the spot. In the Bahamas, Cocoplum Bistro & Bar takes French-Bahamian fusion to the next level, perfect for a special occasion dinner (or just because). And that’s only a glimpse into what the Island Inclusive Dining Program has to offer.

This culinary adventure is available for qualifying bookings of seven nights or more in a butler suite or any room category for Sandals Select Rewards members of Diamond standing and above.

Where to find it: Sandals Royal Curaçao, Sandals Royal Bahamian

Come taste the top five for yourself.