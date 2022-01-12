9 Cards With Amazing Travel Credits That Basically Erase High Fees

In fact, most premium travel credit cards nowadays offer yearly credits on airfare, airline incidentals, rideshare services, and more, all of which are reimbursed as statement credits. Subtract these annual travel credits from annual fees, and you’ll be surprised at the numbers. Many are on par with low-fee travel cards considered within easier reach.

The best travel credit cards are rich in benefits, ranging from airport lounge access to elite status to solid earnings rates across travel purchases. And, in most cases, these generous perks command a large annual fee, sometimes topping $500. However, in practice, the high annual fees of many top travel cards aren’t really that high. Why? They also include easy-to-use annual travel credits.

Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.

AFAR partners with CreditCards.com and may receive a commission from card issuers. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Compensation may impact how an offer is presented. Our coverage is independent and objective, and has not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by any of these entities. Opinions expressed here are entirely those of the AFAR editorial team.

Best for: Frequent fliers and those who patronize properties under the Hilton umbrella

Here, we break down that math on nine premium travel credit cards where travel credits offer heavy discounts on annual fees, in many cases reducing the annual fees to $95 or less.

This simple math doesn’t even account for the tremendous value of other card benefits like free award nights, lounge access, nontravel credits, or Global Entry credits , among others. Nor does it factor in attractive welcome offers that help sweeten the deal in year one of credit card membership. It’s strictly the cash value of fees versus credits.

Annual fee before credits: $450 (see rates and fees)

Annual travel credits: Up to $500 total; $250 in Hilton resort statement credits for room rates and taxes (excluding advance-purchase or nonrefundable rate) and incidentals at participating Hilton resorts and $250 in annual airline fee credits for incidentals on one selected airline, every calendar year. Enrollment required.

Current welcome bonus: Earn 150,000 Hilton Honors points after spending $4,000 in the first three months from account opening.

All information about the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card has been collected independently by AFAR. Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card is no longer available through AFAR.

Best for: Those who fly Southwest as their preferred airline

Annual travel credits: $75 Southwest travel credit per year.

Annual fee before credits: $149

Annual fee after credits: $74

Current welcome bonus: Earn 40,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 in the first three months from account opening.

Best for: Frequent fliers and global travelers looking for a perk-heavy travel credit card

Annual travel credits: Up to $600 every calendar year; a $200 Hotel Credit (given in statement credits) on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts or the Hotel Collection bookings with American Express Travel, $200 airline fee credits for incidentals on one selected airline (given in statement credits), and $200 Uber Cash (divided among monthly increments). Enrollment required.

Annual fee before credits: $695 (see rates and fees)

Annual fee after credits: $95

Current welcome bonus: Earn 100,000 Membership Rewards Points after spending $6,000 in the first six months from account opening.

Best for: Travelers who frequent properties within the Hyatt portfolio

Annual travel credits: Up to $100 in Hyatt statement credits. Spend $50 or more at any Hyatt property and earn $50 statement credits up to two times every year of card membership.

Annual fee before credits: $199

Annual fee after credits: $99

Current welcome bonus: Earn 75,000 Bonus Points after spending $7,500 in the first three months from account opening.

Best for: Those looking for a general travel card with solid earnings rates

Annual travel credits: Up to $300 on travel when booking through Capital One Travel.

Annual fee before credits: $395

Annual fee after credits: $95

Current welcome bonus: Earn 100,000 bonus miles after spending $10,000 in the first six months from account opening.

Best for: Fliers who use United as their preferred carrier

Annual travel credits: $125 credit on United purchases annually. (Terms apply.)

Annual fee before credits: $250

Annual fee after credits: $125

Current welcome bonus: Earn 80,000 bonus miles after spending $5,000 in the first three months from account opening.

Best for: Those looking for a general travel card with solid earnings rates

Annual travel credits: $120 Uber Cash every calendar year (divided among monthly increments).

Annual fee before credits: $250 (see rates and fees)

Annual fee after credits: $130

Current welcome offer: Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards Points after spending $4,000 in the first six months from account opening.

Best for: Those who frequent properties within the Marriott portfolio

Annual travel credits: Up to $300 in statement credits each year of card membership for eligible purchases at hotels participating in the Marriott Bonvoy program.

Annual fee before credits: $450 (see rates and fees)

Annual fee after credits: $150

Current welcome bonus: Earn 75,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points after spending $3,000 in the first three months from account opening.

Best for: People looking for a general travel card with strong, implicit travel insurances

Annual travel credits: Up to $300 for travel purchases charged to your card each year of card membership.

Annual fee before credits: $550

Annual fee after credits: $250

Current welcome bonus: Earn 50,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 in the first three months from account opening.

Takeaways

If you are looking for a travel credit card but have always dismissed ones with high annual fees, it’s time to reconsider. Follow some simple math to discover that, after annual credits, the fees of top cards are essentially on par with those in low- and mid-fee range. Even better is that you’ll get to enjoy the various perks and benefits of these premium cards, from airport lounge access to automatic elite status with specific hotel brands.

>> Next: 12 Credit Cards That Can Get You TSA PreCheck and Global Entry for Free