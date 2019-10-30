California’s Most Exciting Arts Scene Is Hiding in Laguna Beach

Originally founded as an arts colony, Laguna Beach continues to draw art lovers with its many galleries, museums, festivals, and public artworks.

share this article

Laguna Beach may be known for its coves and beaches, but the coastal community is also home to a thriving arts scene. In addition to more than 100 galleries and artists’ studios, the town features several public artworks, a major art museum, and artsy festivals throughout the year. In fact, art is so ingrained in Laguna’s culture that it’s officially the law of the land. In 1986, the city adopted the Art in Public Places ordinance, which requires each new commercial development worth more than $225,000 to apply 1 percent of its total value toward the installation of original artworks. Alternatively, businesses can contribute 1.25 percent of their worth to Laguna’s Art-in-Lieu fund to be used toward future artworks, although a quick stroll through town reveals most choose the former option. Indeed, there’s so much art around Laguna that visitors can—and should—create their own walking tour to discover it all. “As a traveling art lover myself, I always start getting to know a new place by getting to know its art,” said Malcolm Warner, executive director of the Laguna Art Museum. As for how to begin your tour, Warner suggests heading straight to his museum for some background on California art. “I like to say that the Laguna Art Museum shows you the ‘art and soul’ of California,” he said. Next, he recommends hitting some of the town’s best galleries, including Sue Greenwood Fine Art, Saltfineart, Kelsey Michaels Fine Art, and the prestigious Peter Blake Gallery.

Article continues below advertisement

If you’re visiting during the summer, Warner advises checking out the annual Festival of Arts. “Unlike most art fairs, where galleries run the booths, the Festival of Arts consists of booths run by artists,” he said. “Often you get to buy a piece directly from the artist, which is always an interesting experience.” Come fall, guests shouldn’t miss the Art & Nature Festival. Hosted by the Laguna Art Museum, the fair centers around a large-scale performance or temporary installation on Main Beach. In 2018, artist Elizabeth Turk launched her Shoreline Project, which brought together 1,000 volunteers for a sunset performance on the beach with LED-illuminated umbrellas. Whether or not your trip coincides with an event, you should also make time to see all the public art around town. Below, our 10 favorite works that should be part of any Laguna art tour. Breaching Whale Local artist John Seeman used glass and a combination of corten and stainless steel to build this 16-foot-tall sculpture (pictured above), which sits in Heisler Park overlooking the ocean. From its perch, visitors can see real-life whales migrating in winter and summer. Green Man with Red Birds Courtesy of Visit Laguna Beach This serene artwork in Village Green Park depicts the protector of life. Nestled among the trees in Village Green Park, this seven-foot-tall ceramic sculpture is said to represent the nurturer and protector of life. Its artist, Julia Klemek, described it as “part tree, part man with a heart of birds.” Sight and Sound Courtesy of Visit Laguna Beach Featuring a poem by the artist, this sculptural handrail in Brown’s Park is especially appealing at sunset.

Article continues below advertisement

Created by California-based artist Raymond Persinger, this 12-foot sculptural handrail in Brown’s Park displays a poem written by the artist. The words, crafted from metal, wood, and stained glass, urge visitors to be present and appreciate the surrounding scenery. Stop by at sunset for a particularly magical viewing experience. Laguna Tortoise Courtesy of Visit Laguna Beach This vivid piece was inspired by Aesop’s fable “The Tortoise and the Hare.” This colorful sculpture by the late Laguna Beach artist Michele Taylor sits in the middle of Bluebird Park, just waiting to delight visitors of all ages. Made from concrete, ceramic, and blown glass, the piece is massive, measuring nine feet long and weighing nearly two tons. Inspired by Aesop’s fable “The Tortoise and the Hare,” it is meant to encourage humbleness and determination. North and South Waves Courtesy of Visit Laguna Beach Find these steel-and-granite waves on either side of the entrance to Forest Avenue. This two-part piece by local artist Larry Gill sits on either side of the entrance to Forest Avenue, welcoming visitors to the town’s celebrated shopping strip. Made from stainless steel and granite, the abstract waves relay a sense of the ocean’s beauty and power, just steps from the actual shore. Time Connected Courtesy of Visit Laguna Beach Scott and Naomi Schoenherr’s charming piece serves as the focal point of the Heisler Park sculpture garden. Inspired by all the little moments that make up a lifetime, this sculpture by Laguna artists Scott and Naomi Schoenherr features interlocking bronze wheels, decorated with ceramic tiles that feature local plants and insects. The piece is accompanied by large benches and mosaic sidewalk installations, helping connect visitors to one another as well as to Laguna Beach and the ocean. Find it at the center of the sculpture garden in Heisler Park. Voyager Courtesy of Visit Laguna Beach Facing the ocean, this compelling sculpture emphasizes the connection between humans and the Earth. On the edge of a cliff overlooking Treasure Island Beach, visitors can find this 10-foot bronze statue, which depicts a woman made from seaweed, starfish, and flowers. France-based artist Linda Brunker installed the piece facing the sea to show how all things are connected, including humans and the Earth. Semper Memento (Always Remember) Courtesy of Visit Laguna Beach Made of steel beams from the World Trade Center, this moving artwork memorializes those who died in the 9/11 attacks.

Article continues below advertisement