Home>Travel inspiration>Tips + News

Thailand Plans Quarantine-Free Entry for Vaccinated Tourists

By Associated Press

Mar 26, 2021

share this article
flipboard
If you’re vaccinated, Phuket may be a possibility this summer.

Photo by Shutterstock

If you’re vaccinated, Phuket may be a possibility this summer.

The plan is set to begin in Phuket on July 1. If successful, it could be expanded to include destinations such as Samui Island, Krabi, Pattaya, and Chiang Mai in October.

share this article
flipboard

Thailand plans to allow vaccinated foreigners to visit the southern resort island of Phuket without quarantining on arrival in a step toward reviving the country’s big but battered tourism industry.

Starting in April, the country also is shortening the quarantine period for arrivals from abroad to 10 days from 14.

Thailand’s tourism industry dried up when scheduled passenger flights into the country were barred in April last year to curb the spread of the coronavirus. There has been a limited resumption of flights since then.

The plan for Phuket is set to begin on July 1 and, if judged successful, may include other popular destinations such as Samui Island, Krabi, Pattaya, and Chiang Mai in October, said Yuthasak Supasor, head of the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

Related
The Best Islands in Thailand

The government’s Center for Economic Situation Administration, chaired by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, approved the Phuket plan on Friday. It still needs final approval from Phuket’s governor and the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration. Thailand last year repeatedly canceled various reopening plans as the pandemic expanded abroad.

Part of the plan to institute what is being called a “tourism sandbox” involves inoculating at least 450,000, or 70 percent, of Phuket’s residents before the July reopening. The inoculations are expected to begin in April.

If all goes smoothly, it is hoped that around 100,000 tourists can be welcomed in the third quarter of the year.

Before the pandemic, Phuket was the country’s second-most popular destination after Bangkok. In 2019, it welcomed around 10 million foreign tourists and generated 470 billion baht (US$15 billion) in revenue.

According to the Phuket Hotel Association, more than 50,000 employees in its hospitality sector lost their jobs last year.

Thailand’s economy was severely hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, but Prayuth said Friday that thanks to his government’s financial stimulus package and vaccination plans, he is optimistic that the country can achieve 4 percent GDP growth this year, compared to a 6.1 percent contraction in 2020.

>> Next: AFAR’s Ultimate Thailand Travel Guide

popular stories

  1. Delta Is Launching Iceland Service From These U.S. Cities

    Tips + News

  2. You Can Now Book $19 Amtrak Tickets to D.C. During Peak Cherry Blossom Bloom

    Tips + News

  3. The Louvre Just Put Its Entire Collection Online

    Art + Culture

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

The Chase Sapphire Preferred Is Back With Its Best Bonus Ever—80,000 Points

The Chase Sapphire Preferred Is Back With Its Best Bonus Ever—80,000 Points

Loyalty + Rewards

The Louvre Just Put Its Entire Collection Online

The Louvre Just Put Its Entire Collection Online

Museums + Galleries

Discover Quiet Beaches, Fascinating Historic Sites, and Vibrant Barrier Island Communities on This South Carolina Coastal Expedition

Discover Quiet Beaches, Fascinating Historic Sites, and Vibrant Barrier Island Communities on This South Carolina Coastal Expedition

Explore Ten Amazing Caves in Kentucky’s Lush Countryside

Explore Ten Amazing Caves in Kentucky’s Lush Countryside