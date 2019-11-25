Create the Perfect Road Trip Playlist With Spotify’s Newest Feature

Thanksgiving can mean different things to different people. For some, it’s a good time to get away; for others, it’s a time to gather with family; but for nearly everyone, it involves some amount of travel and traffic (Thanksgiving is perennially one of the busiest travel times of the year when tens of millions of people hit the road). To get through it all, you’ll need a really good playlist.

Thankfully, Spotify just launched a feature called Soundtrack Your Ride, which generates a fully customized playlist based on your upcoming road trip route, your Spotify history, and your answers to a few questions.

How Spotify ’ s Soundtrack Your Ride works

To find out how long your trip—and playlist—will be, you’ll need to plug in your road trip’s start and endpoint. (The feature works in tandem with Google Maps, which the music-playing app has been integrated with for more than a year now.) Traveling from the Boston suburbs to the airport? You’ll get a 45-minute-ish playlist. Cruising the California coastline? You could have hours of music coming your way.