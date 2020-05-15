Slovenia Declares End to Coronavirus Epidemic and Loosens Visitor Quarantine Restrictions

Slovenia became the first European country to declare the coronavirus pandemic under control. On Thursday, May 14, the government began easing restrictions for visitors from abroad and lockdown measures for residents nationwide.

Travelers from across the EU can visit the central European country after May 15 without undergoing the enforced 7-day self-quarantine that was previously in place. Visitors from outside the EU will still be subject to a 14-day quarantine, which is in line with measures in other European countries, including the United Kingdom and Spain. Some people are exempt, including diplomats, members of rescue services, and funeral attendees. Anyone showing “visible signs of upper respiratory tract infection or with a positive test result for coronavirus” will still be refused entry.

“Slovenia has tamed the epidemic over the past two months,” Prime Minister Janez Jansa said, according to Reuters, adding that the country “has the best epidemiologic picture in Europe.” Before quarantine measures were lifted on May 15, the country had recorded 1,464 cases and 103 deaths.

Across the country, life is tentatively finding the new normal. Public transport has resumed after an eight-week hiatus; hotels, stores, and restaurants are reopening; and public gatherings of up to 50 people are now allowed. “Accommodation facilities with over 30 rooms, accommodation for spa guests, wellness and fitness centres, pools and water parks,” remain closed, according to the Slovene Press Agency, as do nightclubs.

Slovenia’s international airports reopened on May 12, but local airports are still closed to flights until June 12.