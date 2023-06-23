This 140-Day Cruise Will Visit 37 Countries Across 6 Continents

Demand for extra-long cruises has arguably never been higher. In recent months, American Cruise Lines announced a 60-day river cruise spanning 20 U.S. states, Seabourn released information on 90-day sailing that circles Africa and visits 26 countries, and Life at Sea Cruises has unveiled a three-year cruise that visits 135 countries.

Not to be left out, Silversea Cruises recently announced a new round-the-world cruise, which it has appropriately dubbed “The Curious and the Sea.” Over the course of the 140-day sailing, guests will visit 70 ports across 37 countries.

The sailing is slated to start on January 6, 2026, in Fort Lauderdale. It will set sail for Mexico, Costa Rica, and Panama before transiting the Panama Canal and hanging a left for Ecuador and Peru. Next up are islands of the Pacific, including Easter Island, French Polynesia, and Fiji. Then, after a few days in New Zealand, cruisers will head to Australia for a month, visiting cities on the southern and western coasts of the continent. From there, it’s onward to Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Sri Lanka, and India. Following a few days in Oman, Egypt, Jordan, and Israel (and after sailing through the Suez Canal), the ship moves to the Mediterranean before the trip concludes in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 27.

World Cruise 2026 itinerary Courtesy of Silversea

During the voyage, passengers will have the opportunity to visit the pyramids of Egypt and the temples of Greece and experience myriad cultural activities, such as witnessing dancers from the various islands of Vanuatu perform. They will also be able to cruise down the Kerala River in India on a traditional houseboat.

Silversea guests will also have the option to join three overland tours during the voyage. One includes experiencing the Silk Road in Uzbekistan, where travelers can explore the bazaars of Tashkent and the UNESCO-listed historic center of Bukhara (skipping a day in Mumbai, a day in Oman, and seven days at sea). The other two shorter options (four and six days, respectively) offer deeper dives into Luxor, Egypt (forgoing Jordan) and Belgrade, Serbia (missing Croatia).

The sailing will take place aboard Silver Dawn, which can accommodate up to 596 passengers. All the rooms are suite-style, with the smallest being the 334-square-foot Panorama Suite, which includes a queen-size bed, writing desk, seating area, walk-in closet, and bathroom with a shower and a soaking tub. The 1,389-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom Owner’s Suite is the largest room. It features king-size beds, a seating area with a 55-inch TV and Bose sound system, a separate dining area, and a veranda. Silver Dawn has eight dining concepts (ranging from a pizzeria to a formal French restaurant), five bars and lounges, a theater, a pool and hot tub, a library, a casino, a spa, and the S.A.L.T. Lab, where guests can take cooking classes from the onboard chefs.

Prices start at $81,900 and include international business-class flights, airport transfers, hotels (pre- and post-tour, as well as during overnight shore excursions), all food and beverages (including alcoholic), butler service, and shore excursions.