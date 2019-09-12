San Francisco’s Cable Cars Are Shutting Down Temporarily for Repairs

San Francisco’s iconic cable cars will stop running for 10 days starting Friday, September 13, while they undergo the final repairs in a three-year restoration project of the gearboxes that propel the world-famous system up the city’s notoriously steep hills.

Shuttle buses will run along the three cable car routes where the historic cars typically travel at a steady 9.5 miles per hour, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency said Wednesday.

The agency says it needs to get the manually operated cable cars off the streets to rehabilitate the gearboxes that power the system that started in the 1890s. The gearboxes spin the 30-foot tall wheels that pull the 12 miles of steel cables under San Francisco to lift the city’s 40 cable cars up steep hills.

The shutdown is sure to disappoint some of the tourists visiting the city next week. Long lines typically snake around several sites where riders can hop on, despite each car’s capacity of 60 people. The city says 7.5 million passengers ride the cable cars each year.

Photo by AP Photo/Eric Risberg A sign on California Street alerts riders of an upcoming cable car shutdown.

We thought it was really lovely—part of the experience,” of San Francisco, said Adrienne Hollifield, 68, of Black Mountain, North Carolina, just after she and two relatives stepped off a cable car. “We walked all the way up, but coming back on that, that will be a real problem, I think.”

Her cousin, Bruce Goldberg, 65, of Hawaii’s Big Island, said Hollifield and her sister-in-law Libby Smith had the cars on the must-do list for the trip.

“Oh yeah, yeah, they insisted. I’m like the tour guide, because I used to live here, but they said, ‘We’ve got to go on the cable cars,’” he said.