Qantas to Bar Unvaccinated Travelers From International Flights

After outlining its plans last month to restart international flights by December, Australian carrier Qantas announced this week that when it does finally start flying abroad again, only those who are vaccinated will be permitted onboard.

“Qantas will have a policy that internationally we’ll only be carrying vaccinated passengers,” Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce said during an interview with Trans-Tasman Business Circle, a business networking group. He added that he believes that being vaccinated will be “one of the requirements to show that you’re flying safe” and for entering certain countries.

Joyce’s statement comes after Qantas last month reported its intentions to gradually restart global operations by the end of this year based on Australia’s plan for a phased reopening of its international borders.

In order for international borders to begin to reopen, Australia needs to reach a government target of 80 percent of the population being vaccinated, which could happen by December, according to current projections cited by Qantas. Once the borders do finally reopen—after being largely closed since 2020—the initial focus will be on destinations with higher vaccination rates that are likely to be classified as lower risk, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Japan.

Qantas has not said how it would address children who are too young to be vaccinated or those who can’t be vaccinated due to medical reasons.