Post-Hurricanes, This Captivating Caribbean Island Is Back in Business

“Life is too short to sink completely.”



I glimpsed the phrase spray-painted on the overturned hull of a half-sunken fishing vessel on my speedboat ride between St. Maarten’s Princess Juliana International Airport and the Caribbean island of Anguilla. The wreck was one of several in the harbor, reminders of devastating back-to-back hurricanes in 2017.

But amid that lingering destruction, I also saw the unbreakable spirit of Anguilla’s residents. During my stay at Altamer, a quartet of high-end villas designed by architect Myron Goldfinger, I learned that the staff stayed on payroll and helped rebuild over the 14 months the property was fully shuttered. Meanwhile, Altamer’s parent company founded the Anguilla United Relief Fund, raising more than $263,000 and delivering 7,400 pounds of emergency relief supplies to the island.

These days, two villas have been reconstructed (now with surge wall protection and windows that can withstand Category 5 gales). A comfy hammock flanks the swimming pool, guests do yoga on the beach or sway to steel drum rhythms, and it’s hard to imagine this place was ever anything but dreamy.

Photo by Julien Capmeil Although Anguilla suffered major damage during Hurricanes Irma and Maria, most of its businesses are now up and running.