Home>Travel inspiration>Tips + News>Trending News

Paris Is Testing a New Bubble-Shaped Water Taxi

By Associated Press

Sep 18, 2019

share this article
flipboard
The eco-friendly bubble-shaped taxi dubbed “Seabubbles” is currently being tested on the Seine River.

Photo by AP Photo/Francois Mori

The eco-friendly bubble-shaped taxi dubbed “Seabubbles” is currently being tested on the Seine River.

The eco-friendly hydrofoil dubbed “Seabubbles” is still in early stages, but if approved, it could start operating in Paris as early as 2020.

share this article
flipboard

Paris is testing out a new form of travel: an eco-friendly bubble-shaped taxi that zips along the water up and down the Seine River. Organizers are holding test runs this week on the white, oval-shaped electric hydrofoil boats that resemble tiny space shuttles gliding past Paris monuments.

Cofounder Anders Bringdal of Sweden stands onboard a SeaBubble by the Eiffel Tower during a test on the Seine.
Photo by AP Photo/Francois Mori
Cofounder Anders Bringdal of Sweden stands onboard a SeaBubble by the Eiffel Tower during a test on the Seine.
They can fit four passengers, and if they get approved, can be ordered on an app like land taxis, shared bikes, or other forms of transport. Its designers hope to run the so-called Seabubbles commercially in Paris and other cities starting next year.
A man steps into a hydrofoil SeaBubble boat during a September test in Paris.
Photo by AP Photo/Francois Mori
A man steps into a hydrofoil SeaBubble boat during a September test in Paris.
Proponents see the vehicle as a new model for the fast-changing landscape of urban mobility. Its designers claim it makes “zero sound, zero waves, zero carbon dioxide.’’

>> Next: 8 Easy Ways to Lessen Your Impact as a Traveler

popular stories

  1. France and Denmark Open to Vaccinated Travelers

    Tips + News

  2. Which European Countries Can Americans Travel To?

    Tips + News

  3. Immersive Van Gogh Digital Art Shows Coming to Nearly 30 U.S. Cities

    Art + Culture

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

Brews and Views in Asheville

Brews and Views in Asheville

Scenic Relaxation in the Blue Ridge Mountains

Scenic Relaxation in the Blue Ridge Mountains

Mountain Drives, Breathtaking Hikes, and Asheville Strolls

Mountain Drives, Breathtaking Hikes, and Asheville Strolls