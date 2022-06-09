Norse Atlantic Launches With U.S.–Europe Flights From $116

If you’re considering a trip to Europe this summer, another new transatlantic low-cost carrier has arrived just in time to ease the inevitable sticker shock of international air travel in 2022.

Norse Atlantic Airways, a reboot of the former international low-cost phenom Norwegian Air, will launch its first transatlantic flights on June 14 from Oslo to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), and has already announced plans to expand beyond its home base with new daily service in August from New York to both London Gatwick and Berlin—at introductory fares starting at $116 one-way to the U.K. It will also launch nonstop flights to the German capital from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in August with one-way fares from $138. Additionally, Norse Atlantic will be flying from Oslo to Florida, with service starting this month to Fort Lauderdale and in July to Orlando.

Flying across the pond for under $300 round trip is an unbeatable deal, of course, but the usual caveats apply: Those dirt-cheap fares have a short shelf life and are light on the frills. For extras like a checked bag, meal, or other amenities, the airline has a tiered approach. Fare classes range from “Light” (similar to basic economy—checked luggage is not included and inflight meals will cost more) to “Plus” with free checked bags, meals, and greater flexibility on ticket changes. The low-cost carrier’s Boeing 787 aircraft will feature economy and premium cabins, the latter with recliner seats that have a 43-inch seat pitch.