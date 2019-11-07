Could This Presidio Project Be SF’s High Line?

If you’ve ever visited San Francisco and strolled the Presidio—a former military base turned national recreational area—you’ve experienced the magic of this outdoor oasis. One thing the sprawling green space has long lacked, however, is a direct connection to the beautiful bay it overlooks—you can see the water from the park, but you can’t actually get to it.

That’s about to change.

Today, the city broke ground on the Presidio Tunnel Tops project, a 14-acre park that will feature scenic overlooks, gardens, and a drop-in environmental learning center where you can listen to ranger talks or discover the history of the area. But most importantly, when the project is completed in fall 2021, it will link the waterfront Crissy Field park with the main grounds of the Presidio for the first time in 80 years. That’s how long it has been since the connection was severed when the former Doyle Drive was constructed and split the landscape in half.

“One of the biggest virtues of this project is that it will tie [everything] together as one park — allowing people to walk, cycle, and stroll from the bayfront into the Presidio and vice versa,” explained James Corner, whose firm James Corner Field Operations designed the Presidio Tunnel Tops as well as New York City’s High Line.