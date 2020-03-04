Home>Travel inspiration>Tips + News>Trending News

Dream Job Alert: Get Paid to Live in New York City Rent-Free This Summer

By Cassie Shortsleeve

Mar 4, 2020

Living rent free in lower Manhattan? It’s not too good to be true.

Photo by Shutterstock

Aspiring photographers and creatives, this gig is for you.

New York City is high on the list of destinations for inspiration for budding photographers and artists. The lake at Central Park, the open-air market at Union Square, rooftop bars with sprawling views—the city is full of spots to explore and shoot. It’s just that a trip to Manhattan also comes with a pretty hefty price tag (the city is perennially rated as one of the most expensive in the world). 

But for creatives with summer wanderlust, the Alliance for Downtown New York—a nonprofit that works to improve business in lower Manhattan—has a job worth vying for. The new Explorer In Chief Summer Dream Job Contest will allow one winner a free summer stay in Manhattan, employing that person for the season to explore lower Manhattan, take photos, and share experiences with the world.

The gig includes a free stay at one of Sonder’s condo-meets-hotel-rooms complete with a kitchen and living space in the Stock Exchange building near Wall Street from June through August. It also comes with a monthly stipend for work, documenting your travels through the city, paid expenses, and VIP access to quintessential NYC spots such as the Statue of Liberty and One World Observatory. 

The company says it is seeking an “urban explorer” who has a “camera-ready personality, a keen eye, a distinctive voice, and the chops to produce compelling, entertaining content.” Ideal applicants also, the company notes, should have an eye for hidden gems and be charismatic and comfortable exploring new places.

Intrigued? You can apply on the Alliance for Downtown New York’s website by creating a YouTube video (it should be less than a minute and showcase why you’re the best candidate) and answering a few questions. (Those include what makes you unique and what you’d do if you landed in a new city with no more than your phone and some cash.) The application also asks for links to your social media channels. You have until March 15 at 11:59 p.m. ET to apply.

>> Next: Plan Your Trip With AFAR’s Guide to New York

Discover The Newest National Park and More Natural, Otherworldly Beauty