New Hilton Credit Card Offers Could Lead to Free Nights at Waldorfs and Conrads

Earn up to 150,000 points and $150 in credits with these all-time-high sign-up bonuses for Hilton credit cards.
At first glance, it might seem like a paradox. While the pandemic continues to rage and dampen travel demand around the world, rewards credit cards are posting some of their best-ever introductory bonuses. Case in point: Three of the four Hilton Honors Amex cards have just unveiled elevated welcome offers, some of which include up to 150,000 bonus points plus the opportunity to earn $150 back in statement credits. That might just be enough to turn the heads of folks who aren’t even planning to travel anytime soon.
Given Hilton’s enormous global footprint—more than 6,300 hotels in 118 countries, and 18 distinct brands that include luxury options like Waldorf-Astoria and Conrad—there are plenty of places to put your prospective points to use. Here are some of the reasons you should consider applying for one of the new Hilton credit card offers.
American Express fields four Hilton Honors cobranded cards with annual fees ranging from $0 up to $450 per year, so there’s something for everyone. These three are currently extending all-time-high welcome bonuses.
Right in the middle of the range, this card is probably the best for most travelers.
If you’re looking for a card with no annual fee that still provides a points windfall, look no further.
Don’t forget about this small-business credit card, which is a strong earner in its own right.
Put simply, these are some of the best offers ever extended by all three of these cards. Not only are there more bonus points to be had (with lower spending thresholds), but they also come with the possibility of earning substantial statement credits with a single purchase. The $150 you can earn with the Surpass or Business versions more than offsets their annual fees, while you’re basically getting $100 in value just for signing up for the Hilton Honors American Express Card since it doesn’t charge an annual fee.
As for the bonus points, you can maximize 150,000 of them in any number of ways. That’s enough for nearly three nights at certain times of year (Hilton’s award rates vary depending on room prices and the season) at luxurious outposts like the Waldorf-Astoria Park City and the Conrad in Washington, D.C. At the other end of the spectrum, you could use those points for as many as 10 nights at more affordable spots like the Hampton Inn Lake Buena Vista/Orlando, or the Hilton Garden Inn Dubai Mall of the Emirates. Given the number of Hilton properties around the world, and the breadth of price points, you can easily find places where your points will come in handy when you start traveling again.
Plus, if you do earn a free weekend night reward, you can redeem it at nearly any Hilton Honors hotel around the world. That includes ultra-exclusive ones like the recently opened Waldorf-Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, or the Conrad Bora Bora Nui, where room rates can run nearly $1,000 per night.
In short, you get bonus points and valuable statement credits and automatic elite status. So if you’ve been thinking about getting a hotel credit card but waiting for the right offer, now might be the time to hit that apply button.
