New Hilton Credit Card Offers Could Lead to Free Nights at Waldorfs and Conrads

At first glance, it might seem like a paradox. While the pandemic continues to rage and dampen travel demand around the world, rewards credit cards are posting some of their best-ever introductory bonuses. Case in point: Three of the four Hilton Honors Amex cards have just unveiled elevated welcome offers, some of which include up to 150,000 bonus points plus the opportunity to earn $150 back in statement credits. That might just be enough to turn the heads of folks who aren't even planning to travel anytime soon. Given Hilton's enormous global footprint—more than 6,300 hotels in 118 countries, and 18 distinct brands that include luxury options like Waldorf-Astoria and Conrad—there are plenty of places to put your prospective points to use. Here are some of the reasons you should consider applying for one of the new Hilton credit card offers. The offers American Express fields four Hilton Honors cobranded cards with annual fees ranging from $0 up to $450 per year, so there's something for everyone. These three are currently extending all-time-high welcome bonuses. Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card

Right in the middle of the range, this card is probably the best for most travelers. Welcome offer: Earn 150,000 Hilton Honors bonus points after you use your card to make $2,000 in eligible purchases within the first three months—that’s 20,000 more points than the previous offer. Plus, earn a $150 statement credit after your first purchase on the Hilton Surpass Card within your first three months.

Earning: This card rakes in 12 points per dollar on eligible Hilton charges, including room rates and on-property purchases like restaurant tabs and spa treatments; 6 points per dollar at U.S. restaurants, U.S. supermarkets , and U.S. gas stations; and 3 per dollar on everything else.

Benefits: Cardholders receive automatic Hilton Honors Gold elite status, with benefits such as complimentary continental breakfast at most of Hilton’s higher-end brands, space-available upgrades, late checkout, and 10 Priority Pass airport lounge passes per year. Those who spend $15,000 per calendar year earn a free weekend night reward that’s redeemable at most Hilton Honors properties worldwide, and those who spend $40,000 in a calendar year get a boost up to top-tier Diamond elite status. This is also a good card to use internationally because it doesn’t charge foreign transaction fees.

Annual fee: $95 Hilton Honors American Express Card If you’re looking for a card with no annual fee that still provides a points windfall, look no further. Welcome offer: Earn 100,000 Hilton Honors bonus points after you use your card to make $1,000 in eligible purchases within the first three months, which is 25,000 more points than the previous offer. Plus, earn a $100 statement credit after your first purchase within your first three months.

Earning: The card earns seven points per dollar on eligible Hilton purchases; five points per dollar at U.S. restaurants, supermarkets, and gas stations; and three points per dollar on other eligible purchases.

Benefits: Cardholders receive automatic first-rung Hilton Honors Silver status. Those who spend $20,000 in a year get a bump up to Gold.

Annual fee: $0 The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card Don’t forget about this small-business credit card, which is a strong earner in its own right. Welcome offer: Earn a $150 statement credit after your first purchase within your first three months of card membership. Also earn 150,000 Hilton Honors bonus points after you use your card to make $2,000 in eligible purchases within the first three months. That’s 20,000 more points than this card was formerly offering.

Earning: This card accrues 12 points per dollar on eligible Hilton charges and 6 per dollar at U.S. restaurants, on flights booked directly with airlines and through Amex Travel, on car rentals booked directly from select companies , on wireless services from U.S. service providers, and on U.S. purchases for shipping. It earns 3 points per dollar on everything else.

Benefits: This card’s other benefits are nearly identical to the Hilton Honors Surpass, with automatic Gold status and the ability to spend your way to Diamond with $40,000 in purchases in a calendar year. You also get that free weekend night reward at $15,000 in purchases, plus 10 Priority Pass lounge passes per year.

Annual fee: $95 Why apply now? Put simply, these are some of the best offers ever extended by all three of these cards. Not only are there more bonus points to be had (with lower spending thresholds), but they also come with the possibility of earning substantial statement credits with a single purchase. The $150 you can earn with the Surpass or Business versions more than offsets their annual fees, while you’re basically getting $100 in value just for signing up for the Hilton Honors American Express Card since it doesn’t charge an annual fee. As for the bonus points, you can maximize 150,000 of them in any number of ways. That’s enough for nearly three nights at certain times of year (Hilton’s award rates vary depending on room prices and the season) at luxurious outposts like the Waldorf-Astoria Park City and the Conrad in Washington, D.C. At the other end of the spectrum, you could use those points for as many as 10 nights at more affordable spots like the Hampton Inn Lake Buena Vista/Orlando, or the Hilton Garden Inn Dubai Mall of the Emirates. Given the number of Hilton properties around the world, and the breadth of price points, you can easily find places where your points will come in handy when you start traveling again.

