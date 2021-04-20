Why Neil Patrick Harris Misses Traveling

Neil Patrick Harris is now free to roam in Canada. This month, 8.5 million Instagram followers followed the triple-threat actor during his mandatory 14-day quarantine in a Toronto hotel room before starting production on the movie 8 Bit Christmas.

“He made it!” commented one follower as he emerged into the real world and off digital-only living.

After a year of lockdowns, quarantines, and time at home, we all might stumble a little on re-entry. So as part of Accor’s new summer campaign, Harris is helping us remember the basics of “acting human,” with amusing lessons on Dressing, Planning, Greetings, Small Talk, and Relaxing at ALLgetsreal.com.

For someone with such a huge following, what’s his biggest Instagram obsession? Anything Disney. His family—husband, David, and 10-year-old twins Harper and Gideon—have traveled to Disney World almost every year.

We talked about why he loves Disney and London, hotels and room service, and starting a trip with adventure and ending it with relaxation.

Did you feel grief from the loss of travel this year?

I certainly did. I’m a massive fan of the process of experiences, of experiential education, and entertainment. I think the journey is part of the trip. I weirdly miss airports and airplanes and the communal experiences. Yes, I miss being able to go to destinations, but more so, I miss going to circuses and magic shows and concerts and museums where lots of people can be in close proximity experiencing something together. That exchange of energy is palpable and I think that’s what I miss the most.

Why do you think the hotel matters so much for a trip?

A hotel is the nucleus. You wake up in a new environment and you want to start your day and trip in the right frame of mind. I’ve never been a fan of hotel rooms that are too fancy because I wake up and feel like I can’t touch anything and that I’m unwelcome. Simultaneously, I don’t want to just wake up in a small rectangular room with a bed and a dresser and that’s it, because it feels like you’re needing to quickly leave. You want it to be comfortable enough that you can stay there, but not so luxurious that that’s all you want to do.

Hotel room service—yes or no?

It depends on the hotel, but generally speaking, yes. My husband and I love a good staycay, which provides a good opportunity to escape for a minute and room service is pretty pivotal to that. Most room service menus will have a turkey club so I’ll usually first order that and see where we are [in how the food tastes]. Of course it’s with french fries. Sometimes I’ll say I can’t decide between french fries and salad with an ellipsis there, hoping they give me a little bit of both.

What’s the item that saved you the most traveling with little kids?

Bose noise-canceling headphones? [Laughs]

What’s a family-friendly trip that appeals to cool adults?