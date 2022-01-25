Burned Out? The Simple Act of Planning for Vacation Can Boost Your Spirits

The next time someone says, “I'll set up a Zoom,” picture a hike in Arizona instead.

Think of National Plan for Vacation Day as an antidote to stress and anxiety.

Burned out? You’re not the only one. The trend is pervasive across the American workforce. Google searches on how to cure burnout reportedly rose 5,000 percent in the past year. Some major U.S. companies such as LinkedIn and Hootsuite briefly halted operations in 2021 to help workers deal with burnout. Countless websites have advice on how to help readers manage their work-related stress. There is a way to help alleviate this crushing exhaustion: Plan a vacation. Make a plan to take a break National Plan for Vacation Day (NPVD), the annual moment on the calendar that invites Americans to plan their time off for the year at the start of the year, takes place today, January 25. This year, NPVD is shining a light on the extreme levels of burnout troubling U.S. workers and how vacation planning can help lift a weary outlook. NPVD is an intentional step to slow down, unplug, and carve out vacation time in our busy schedules. More than two-thirds of American workers feel at least moderately burned out, and 60 percent of remote workers find it more difficult to unplug from work. PTO is a top employee benefit This data is troubling when one considers that the ability to take a vacation is a major factor in Americans’ job satisfaction—and could be the difference between a happy employee and another burned-out member of the Great Resignation.

A survey from Destination Analysts, a tourism market research firm, shows that paid time off is the second most important employee benefit an employer could offer after health insurance benefits. Of workers who changed jobs or industries in the past year, having paid time off was important to 77 percent—emphasizing the importance of the ability to take time off. Additionally, nearly 70 percent of full-time employees agree that their ability to take vacations is an important factor in keeping them in the workforce. Further, new data from Destination Analysts affirms that more than three-quarters of American travelers are in a “ready to travel” state of mind, eager to plan a trip and excited to plan a vacation in the next six months. Barriers to taking a vacation and stemming the burnout So, what’s stopping us from jumping on a plane and chasing away the burnout blues? First, health concerns continue to be a top barrier to travel, although Omicron has begun to recede in parts of the United States. Other work-related barriers—such as heavy workloads and staffing shortages—are also some of the top reasons preventing Americans from using their time off. We are seeing it across every sector of the workforce. The stressors of balancing work and life have felt like a crushing weight on so many Americans. We are working harder than ever, and many frontline workers haven’t had a break in almost two years. While I wish it were different, the reality is that not everyone has the means or ability to take a vacation at the moment. Planning makes us happier

