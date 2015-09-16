Move Over, Nashville

Chattanooga used to be called "the "Dirtiest city in America," but now the tech-forward town has earned a reputation as one of Tennessee's coolest destinations.

Nashville is the Tennessee town that gets primetime television treatment, but drive southeast of Music City for a couple hours and you reach Chattanooga, which burns its own bright stage lights. (It's also really fun to say.) New money has flown into Chattanooga over the past few years, partly because of its lightning-fast Internet speed. Only a few places on Earth can claim to run at a gigabit per second, and the city's entry into that club has drawn a number of whipsmart college graduates with propensities towards hack-a-thons and all-night coding sessions here as opposed to Silicon Valley. Now, Chattanooga's startup scene is legitimately vibrant—Bellhops, Ambition, and PriceWaiter, to name a few, are taking off—as are the venture capital firms popping up to fund them (Lamp Post, Blank Slate, Spartan Ventures, Jump Fund, the list goes on). Add to the techie influx a revitalization that has worked its magic on the city since the 90s. Once called "the Dirtiest city in America," Chattanooga's air quality has been turned around by a few wealthy families, most importantly the late Jack Lupton of Coca-Coca bottling money. Now River City's waterfront area is a model for environmental rejuvenation with electric buses, pedestrian parks, and a public bike system. Fast Internet, southern charm, plenty of green space…Why bother with Nashville at all? The Crash Pad, a LEED Platinum-certified hostel that caters to climbers. Caroline Eubanks TO STAY

