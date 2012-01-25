Home>Travel inspiration

Matakana Coast, New Zealand

By Amanda Jones

Jan 25, 2012

share this article
flipboard
Photo by Anna Didsbury

Photo by Anna Didsbury

Where to eat, stay, and hike in Matakana Coast, New Zealand.

share this article
flipboard

For the most creative cuisine in New Zealand, head to the Matakana Coast, one hour northeast of Auckland. This laid-back area is home to artisan food shops and more than 32 vineyards that produce Bordeaux-style varietals such as malbec, merlot, and pinot gris. Stop for blue cheese at Whangaripo Buffalo Cheese Company and order the lamb-and-mint sausages at Stubbs Village Butchery. Between meals, hike forest trails or hit the beach to surf, snorkel, and sail.

Where to stay

From Brick Bay Winery, walk the mile-long sculpture trail, which meanders past native fern trees, lakes, and rows of pinot gris vines. The rotating exhibit displays roughly 50 pieces by emerging and established Kiwi artists. Watch for Phil Price’s large-scale mobile sculptures and Richard Wedekind’s steel figures (pictured here: Conversation Piece).

64/(0) 9-425-4690, brickbaysculpture.co.nz

Where to hike

Built amid a hillside vineyard, Takatu Lodge features seamless indoor-outdoor living entire walls slide away, and meals can be enjoyed by the patio fire. Each of the four guest rooms has a spacious terrace and a two-person bathtub with views of the mountains or the bay.

64/(0) 9-423-0299, takatulodge.co.nz.

>> Next: AFAR Guide to New Zealand

popular stories

  1. Alaska Airlines Launches Monthly Subscription for West Coast Flights

    Tips + News

  2. We Reviewed the CDC-Approved COVID Home Tests for International Travel—Here’s What to Know

    Tips + News

  3. Everything You Need to Know About 2022 Mardi Gras in New Orleans

    Art + Culture

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

Get a Coveted Companion Pass With Southwest’s Latest Credit Card Offers

Get a Coveted Companion Pass With Southwest’s Latest Credit Card Offers

Loyalty + Rewards

11 European Countries Where Americans Can Work Abroad

11 European Countries Where Americans Can Work Abroad

Visas + Passports

Save up to 40 Percent During Patagonia’s Winter Sale

Save up to 40 Percent During Patagonia’s Winter Sale

Travel Gear

Haven’t Booked Spring Break Travel Yet? It’s Not Too Late With These Tips

Haven’t Booked Spring Break Travel Yet? It’s Not Too Late With These Tips

COVID + Travel