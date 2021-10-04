Marriott to Give Vacation Rental Guests Access to Resorts

Here at AFAR, we often debate the merits of staying at a vacation rental versus a full-service resort or hotel. While vacation rentals typically offer more space and creature comforts such as kitchens, laundry, and private yards, hotels deliver amenities— pools, restaurants, spas, housekeeping, the works. Is it possible that Homes & Villas by Marriott International has found the perfect solution to the dispute?

Sometimes vacation rental guests “don’t want to have to do the work that is required of being in a private home all the time, which is cooking every meal and keeping everybody entertained. There are experiences they want to [have] outside the home,” Jennifer Hsieh, vice president of Homes & Villas by Marriott International, told AFAR.

Consequently, Homes & Villas by Marriott International, a premium vacation rental platform launched by Marriott two years ago, has introduced a new pilot program that will give guests who have booked rental homes in certain destinations the opportunity to experience the amenities and receive discounted services at nearby Marriott hotels and resorts during their stay.

The first three destinations being featured are London; Monterey, California; and Punta Mita, Mexico, where vacation rental guests will get vouchers that they can use at the particupating hotels. The pilot runs from October 4 through December 31, and if it’s successful—Hsieh thinks it likely will be—additional hotels and destinations will be added to the lineup in 2022.