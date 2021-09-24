Earn up to 125,000 Points and 2 Free Nights With These New Marriott Credit Card Offers

You can redeem free award night certificates at hotels like the JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa in Vietnam.

Even if Marriott isn’t your hotel chain of choice, here’s why it’s a good idea to pick up one of these credit cards while the offers last.

Earn 125,000 bonus points and two free night awards worth up to 50,000 points each when you use your new card to make $5,000 in purchases within the first three months. That’s a potential total of 225,000 bonus points. Compare that to the mere 75,000 points this card normally offers, and you’re coming out way ahead. This offer expires November 3, 2021. Annual fee $125 (see rates and fees) Earning rates You don’t have to focus solely on business expenses to maximize this card. It accumulates: Six points per dollar on eligible purchases at Marriott Bonvoy hotels

Four points per dollar at U.S. restaurants

Four points per dollar at U.S. gas stations

Four points per dollar on wireless telephone services purchased directly from U.S. service providers

Four points per dollar on U.S. purchases for shipping

Two points per dollar on other eligible purchases Main benefits This card’s perks put it closest to the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless. Namely, cardholders receive a free night award each year after their account anniversary worth up to 35,000 points, and 15 nights of elite credit each calendar year, which is enough for Silver status and a decent bump toward Gold. Related How to Earn, Redeem, and Maximize Marriott Bonvoy Points 3. Best for a basic card with no annual fee: Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card If you want to try out Marriott Bonvoy but don’t want to commit to a pricey annual fee, consider this card. Current intro bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $2,000 in the first three months from account opening. That’s twice the points this card normally comes with. This offer expires November 3, 2021. Annual fee $0 Earning rates Cardholders accumulate: Three points per dollar at participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels

Two points per dollar on other travel purchases

One per dollar on everything else Main benefits Interestingly enough, cardholders receive 15 elite night credits each year—the same as with the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless and Marriott Bonvoy Business—but don’t have to pay an annual fee for that privilege. Its other benefits are pretty scant, although they include waived foreign transaction fees, which can come in handy for international travelers. 4. Best for luxury travelers: Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card Targeted at big spenders who frequent Marriott’s high-end hotels, this premium product offers a slew of excellent travel-related benefits. Current intro bonus Earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 on purchases within the first three months of card membership, plus a $200 statement credit toward eligible purchases at U.S. restaurants within the first six months of card membership. Although not as lucrative as the other offers here, this card might still be worth considering for its other perks.

Annual fee $450 (see rates and fees) Earning rates Cardholders earn: Six points per dollar on eligible purchases at Marriott Bonvoy hotels

Three points per dollar at U.S. restaurants

Three points per dollar on flights booked directly with airlines

Two points per dollar on other eligible purchases Main benefits This card’s many benefits can add up to hundreds, or even thousands, of dollars in value per year. They include up to $300 in statement credits each year toward purchases at Marriott Bonvoy hotels, plus a free night award every year after the account anniversary worth up to 50,000 points, which is redeemable at thousands of the chain’s low- and mid-range properties, such as the beachy Ritz-Carlton, Cancun. Cardholders receive automatic Gold elite status for perks like bonus earning on stays, a good shot at room upgrades, and priority for late checkout, among other advantages. Cardmembers who book reservations of two nights or more at Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis hotels using a special rate also receive on-property credits of up to $100 to use during their stay. They are also eligible for a statement credit of up to $100 toward a Global Entry application once every four years and can enroll in Priority Pass Select for airport lounge access. Which Marriott Bonvoy credit card should you choose? If you’re thinking about applying for one of these cards, there are a lot of terms and benefits to compare, so let’s break it down to the main factors that should help you make your decision. The intro bonus

First things first—you should usually apply for the card with the best introductory bonus for your needs, and whose spending requirement you can meet without stretching your finances. The Marriott Bonvoy Business and Marriott Bonvoy Boundless are offering stellar terms and require the same amount of spending, $5,000, within the same amount of time, the first three months of card membership. Assuming you can meet those terms, you might want to opt for the Marriott Bonvoy Business. That’s because it comes with 125,000 bonus points and not one, but two award certificates, worth up to 50,000 points apiece compared to just one with the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless.

If you’ve had any of these cards in the past, or former versions with Marriott Rewards and Starwood Preferred Guest, you might also be precluded from their bonuses, so be sure to check the terms before you apply and only attempt to open a card for which you are eligible. Bonus earning potential Another major point of difference among these cards is their respective earning structures. The Marriott Bonvoy Business might be the most lucrative because it has so many bonus categories, including general ones (U.S. restaurants and U.S. gas stations), in addition to several work-related categories. You might also think the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant is a better choice than the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless because the former earns more points at U.S. restaurants and on flights booked directly with airlines. But if those aren’t major expenses for you, the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless’s flat two-points-per-dollar rate on non-Marriott purchases might suit you fine—especially considering its annual fee is much lower than that of the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant. Other benefits Sure, the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant is jam-packed with other potentially valuable perks. But if you’re not actually getting their full value, opt for one of the other cards. It’s easy enough to maximize the Brilliant’s $300 annual credit toward Marriott purchases, even on a single stay. But if you get Global Entry or Priority Pass through another card, opening this one, too, might be overkill. You also want to think about which card’s annual award night certificate will be best for you. The Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant’s is worth up to 50,000 points, but those from the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless and Marriott Bonvoy Business are worth up to 35,000 points, which might suit some travelers who stay at budget or midrange properties more. As you decide which of them might be right for you, make sure you can meet the full welcome bonus spending requirements and that you will be able to use both the points and the award night certificates. Focus on the card whose bonus earning categories match your typical spending habits, and then make sure you will get more value from the card’s ongoing benefits than it charges as an annual fee. Once you think through those questions, you should be able to narrow down your choice quickly. While the offers mentioned above are accurate at the time of publication, they are subject to change at any time, and may have changed or may no longer be available.